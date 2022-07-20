ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Grass at parks, golf courses turns brown as doctors urge safety in heat

By Sarah Minkewicz
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjZNL_0gle3m5G00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many parks across Western New York are filled with brown grass — and it’s only going to get worse with more hot weather ahead.

Grass everywhere has been looking dry lately, and local parks are no exception. People who work at golf courses say Monday’s rain did help, but they could use a little more.

“It needed it,” said Jerry Regan of Cazenovia golf course. “You take a look around and visit some of these holes around here, they’re parched. The fairways are parched.”

The lack of rain this summer is causing golf courses like the one at Cazenovia Park to look a little brown. Workers there say there are patches of grass that normally are green all throughout the summer, but this year, because of the weather, it’s looking much different.

“It’s been a dry summer,” Regan said. “Not just for here — the country. You look at the weather maps and — you see it more than we do, it’s 100 degree temps all across.”

Regan added that despite the conditions, he and his colleagues at the park making the best of it. They say overall, the dry grass doesn’t deter golfers, but one thing that could is the heat.

“You just want to drink enough fluid, bring enough water,” said golfer John Ort. “Stop at the water fountain whenever you can and just be very careful. Get in the shade when you can. And the guys I’m with like to sit down on the benches when we get to them.”

As people spend time outside on hotter days, whether playing golf or working outside, local doctors recommend drinking enough water and making sure to put on sunscreen.

“Our elderly population. and our young population, you have to be very careful. It’s no different than when you’re thinking about sunscreen or being out in the sun so you don’t get sunburn,” said Dr. Richard Charles of General Physician, PC. “It’s a very similar thing. After 15 minutes to a half hour, you need to take a break from the heat, so that you don’t overheat.”

Dr. Charles said that following that advice helps people avoid medical emergencies, such as heat stroke.

“If they start to feel very warm, if they start to have a headache, if they get nauseous, if they feel lightheaded or dizzy, if they feel their heart start to race or palpitate,” he said, “that would be a sign that we should move inside where it’s cooler and make sure you’re hydrating aggressively with water and other beverages.”

Dr. Charles said they are expecting to see an influx in patients Wednesday because of the warm weather.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNY News

RANKED: The Top 25 Golf Courses in Upstate New York

Some of the most beautiful places in Upstate New York can be found at our many golf courses. For the most part they are all stunning, and historic. Some of the country clubs and golf courses in the following gallery date back to the 1800s. Even if you are not...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

22 Places with a Great Outdoor Patio & Fire Pit in WNY

Whether it’s a cool summer evening or a crisp fall day, something about a patio with a fire pit makes outdoor seating that much better. Knowing what the people like, these places are bringing the heat (pun intended). Grab your friends and some cocktails and cozy up at one of these outdoor patios with a fire pit in WNY.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Love Construction Work? A Great Opportunity In Western New York

As the pandemic has ended, jobs are opening up and there are some that are available right now in a variety of industries. Not everyone wants to sit behind a desk or have the same grind everyday. For those who love hard work and the feeling that you are helping to build something in the community, there is an opportunity to grab a job here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Hot Weather#Western New York
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 More Companies We Wish Would Offer A Golden Keychain In Western New York

Today is National Hot Dog Day. To celebrate, Ted's Hot Dogs is offering a golden keychain! We wish more companies could do it too. Did you know that hot dogs were originally called dachshund sausages because they resembled the long bodies of a dachshund breed? It was later shortened to hot dog. There's a long history behind these things...and today is the day to celebrate them.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

This Delicious State Fair Staple Was Created in New York

July 20 marks the day we honor the Weiner for National Hot Dog Day. Frankfurt, Germany is said to be the birthplace of frankfurters (hence the name). But did you know the corndog was created in New York?. Stanley Jenkins was a businessman, Buffalo Common Councilman, and part-time inventor. He's...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Gets a New Location

Chicken wings are the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York. It’s a stereotypical food for this region but as fully embrace it. If you ask certain Buffalonians about where to get the best wings in town and you’ll usually get the same 4-5 answers. You can also find good to decent wings at literally dozens of restaurants in Western New York but a few do stand above the rest.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Get Birthday Freebies at Local Restaurants in WNY

It’s your birthday! And if you’re gonna party like it’s your birthday you should be taking full advantage of all the perks of being born. Luckily for you, places all across WNY want to treat you to some birthday freebies to help make your day extra special. From discounted meals to birthday shots, ~free~ never sounded so good.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Enchanting Buffalo: 10 Starin Avenue

For anyone looking for a super unique property, unlike anything else in the city, 10 Starin Avenue might just be for you. This is the property that everyone wonders about as they pass by. The expansive cobblestone driveway is out of this world. It’s like stepping back in time, to an era that predates the overabundance of asphalt that we see today. When people actually cared about creating architecture that would withstand the tests of time, and standards of living.
BUFFALO, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Vandals target bench honoring veterans in Niagara Falls

Vandals have badly damaged a memorial bench near the Niagara Falls Veteran’s Monument in Hyde Park. The damage to the American Legion John J. Welch Post 381 Bench, which was donated by the Welch Post and had the logos of every branch of the U.S military etched on it, is believed to have happened late Saturday or early Sunday.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Canalside roller rink returns for its second season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced Tuesday the return of the Canalside roller rink. The rink will reopen on August 12 after last year's successful inaugural season. This year the BWMG will partner with the Buffalo Holiday Market to bring nearly 20 vendors to the rink...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy