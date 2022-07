WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — West Fargo’s Harley Davidson partnered up with Sanford in the Miracle Ride to raise funds and awareness. Organizers say this is the 22nd year of the ride, and it has continued to grow and attract support from the community. The group departed at noon with six stops total, three in the Fargo-Moorhead area and three in the lakes area.

