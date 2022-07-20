ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump supporters tapped as alternate electors in the 2020 election could face criminal charges in Georgia

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, and members of her team watch as potential jurors are excused during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday, May 2, 2022, to look into the actions of former President Donald Trump and his supporters who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The hearing took place in Atlanta. AP Photo/Ben Gray
  • Trump supporters chosen as alternate electors to overturn the 2020 election may face charges.
  • Georgia prosecutors are investigating election interference, conspiracy, and racketeering in the state.
  • 16 alternate electors received official notice that they are targets for prosecution.

