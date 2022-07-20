Trump supporters tapped as alternate electors in the 2020 election could face criminal charges in Georgia

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
Controversial GOP candidate Kari Lake is urging her supporters to use mail-in ballots. Lake tweeted an urgent reminder for supporters to mail in their completed ballots immediately. Trump has railed against mail-in voting amid his many baseless voter fraud claims.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline. The office informed Mesa...
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Maryland primary elections, highlighted by an open governor's race. There are also notable contests for U.S. Senate, attorney general and key congressional districts. (Here's why counting may be delayed.)
A school board candidate in Florida suggested doctors who help trans kids should be hanged. Alisabeth Janai Lancaster made the comments during a conservative candidate forum this week. Lancaster's comments drew national condemnation from trans groups and fellow politicians. A conservative school board candidate in Florida made national headlines this...
Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota demanded Bill Gates testify over his farmland purchases. He told the House Agriculture Committee it shouldn't ignore the amount of farmland Gates owns. Johnson questioned Gates' plans since the billionaire said countries like the US shouldn't eat meat.
South Carolina's Senate Bill 1373 makes giving an abortion or helping a woman get one, a felony. The proposed law would make "aiding and abetting" an abortion punishable by 25 years in prison. The bill makes no exceptions for abortions sought due to fetal abnormality, rape, or incest.
A beauty YouTuber said she had to carry her dead fetus for two weeks before she could remove it. Marlena Stell said a Texas anti-abortion law made doctors wary of giving her miscarriage treatment. It's one example of how abortion legislation is affecting other reproductive healthcare.
FOX 5 Atlanta's Russ Spencer says that Ga. Senator Burt Jones has filed a motion to Fulton Superior Court to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from the case in response to himself and other Ga. officials receiving target letters letting them know that they are at risk of being indicted.
Thousands of Florida families will receive one-time checks for $450 a child starting this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he set aside $35.5 million of COVID-19 relief funds for the checks. The stimulus is directed at offsetting the costs of inflation, according to state officials.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did not attend the funerals of Uvalde victims, documents show. Schedules obtained by local media do not include any funerals of those killed. A shooter killed 21 people, including 19 children, in the elementary school in Uvalde.
Last year, the Education Department announced temporary reforms to PSLF. Sen. Menendez and Rep. Norcross introduced a bill to make reforms permanent for public servants. Their reforms include student-loan forgiveness for those in public service prior to 2007. Two Democratic lawmakers want to ensure public servants have all the time...
A person in Rockland County, New York, has polio. Health officials believe his illness was derived from an oral vaccine no longer used in the US. The CDC recommends all Americans get four doses of the injectable polio vaccine in childhood, meaning most people are protected.
Mark Zuckerberg will give a six-hour deposition on Cambridge Analytica as part of a class-action lawsuit. The class action was filed in 2018 on behalf of California Facebook users. Departing COO Sheryl Sandberg will face a five-hour deposition.
Mark Leibovich said Ron DeSantis still faces a competitive reelection bid in Florida in November. Leibovich, a staff writer at The Atlantic, told Insider that the state was still "pretty swingy." The Republican governor has emerged as a leading potential presidential contender in 2024.
