Chesterfield County Police looking for suspect in Family Dollar attempted robbery

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating an attempted robbery and looking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar at 9818 Route 1 for a reported attempted robbery. Upon their arrival police learned of a male suspect who had entered the store, approached the clerk and allegedly demanded money.

The suspect reportedly kept his arm down at his side as though he had a firearm before eventually running away, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

The suspect is described as a White male, 5-feet 10-inches tall with an average build. He is estimated to be approximately 60 years of age. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt with white lettering on the back and a dark baseball hat.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police said that an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251. For anonymous tips, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.