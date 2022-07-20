ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Bowden fitting in nicely with Bucketneers this summer

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAzdx_0gle0gtX00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The road to a TBT championship for the ETSU alumni team, Bucketneers, begins Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia.

Although, not all of the Bucketneers are Blue and Gold graduates – that includes one of the new additions to this year’s squad, Jordan Bowden. Volunteer fans in the Tri-Cities would certainly recognize him, however.

The Tennessee native played for the Big Orange from 2016-2020 and scored more than 1,000 points in his UT career. He may not have played in the ETSU uniform in college, but he’s quickly adopted the new colors.

“They bring me in good,” Bowden said. “Desonta [Bradford], I know him because I played him at Tennessee when we played him up here – so me and him are good – Bo [Hodges] as well. So, the guys are great guys and they love to compete and that’s one thing I love to do.”

Bucketneers ready for a deep run in 2022 TBT

“I’ve seen film on them last year,” he continued. “Gritty guys – guards tough and they play hard and I think that’s where I fit in with them and just ready to get after it.”

Bowden and the rest of the Bucketneers will participate in a scrimmage and 3-point shooting contest in Brooks Gymnasium on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Bucketneers will open play in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) against Team Fully Loaded on Sunday at 12 p.m. in Charleston, West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fbschedules.com

Marshall adds Middle Tennessee, two FCS opponents to future football schedules

The Marshall Thundering Herd have added the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future football schedules, the Huntington (W.Va.) Herald-Dispatch reported. Marshall will square off with former Conference USA foe Middle Tennessee in the 2026 season. Marshall, who departed Conference USA for the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Scruggs becomes last addition to Best Virginia’s roster

Four days before the start of The Basketball Tournament’s West Virginia Regional, Best Virginia has added an 11th and final player to its roster. Tamon Scruggs, a 6-foot-4 native of South Charleston who went on to play five seasons at WVU Tech, is the latest addition to Best Virginia.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Charleston, WV
College Sports
City
Jordan, WV
Charleston, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Bowden, WV
Huskies Report

Best Virginia Adds Final Piece to the Roster

On Wednesday, the Final Fourcast announced guard Tamon Scruggs will join Best Virginia for the final roster spot ahead of TBT this weekend. “Tamon is one of the best scorers I have been around," said Head Coach James Long. "He was one of the best players in the country for us at WVU Tech. He is going to help us prepare and will be ready to contribute if his number is called in TBT. This is going to be a great opportunity for Tamon to be a part of this process."
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Shooting#Tbt#The Tri Cities#The Big Orange#Etsu#Team Fully Loaded#Nexstar Media Inc
wvexplorer.com

Lesser-known facts about Coffindaffer's roadside crosses

SUTTON, W.Va.—One night in 1984, the Reverend Bernard Coffindaffer had an epiphany. God called him, he explained afterward, to erect sets of three crosses across the land to recall Christ's crucifixion at Calvary. He would raise them wherever he could and start nearby—in the foothills west of the Allegheny Mountains in central West Virginia.
SUTTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

P-EBT benefits to provide $391 to students across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WTRF- 7News

Chemical truck wreck closes Interstate in West Virginia

An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Covid cases force cancellation of some Theatre West Virginia shows

BECKLEY, W.Va. — COVID-19 has hit Theatre West Virginia causing the production to cancel scheduled performances this week at the Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview park near Beckley. The TWV Board of Directors announced Tuesday the cancellation of performances scheduled for Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night of Rocket...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh County plumbing contractor defrauded at least seven consumers of more than $5,700 in payments for plumbing projects the defendant would never finish. The lawsuit targets Jerry Smales, who pretended to be a plumbing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Mingo County returns 21 indictments in June session

WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grand jury has handed up indictments for 21 individuals after its June 2022 session, according to court records provided by the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office. An indictment is a formal criminal charge brought against a defendant; it does not indicate guilt or...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Williams River Road to reopen soon in Monongahela forest

COWEN, W.Va.—The Monongahela National Forest will re-open 15 miles of forest road 86 along the Williams River from Laurel Run to the entrance of Tea Creek Campground on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the forest service. Soon after, the scenic backcountry route that crosses through a remote section...
COWEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man pleads guilty to possessing active pipe bomb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Joseph David Bailey, 51, of Roane County pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device after a pipe bomb was found at his residence. According to newsandsentinel, on December 24, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence where they found a completed pipe bomb and five unfinished […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley building recognized as historic landmark

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A building in Beckley was recognized today with a historical marker. The building that was being recognized is located at 207 South Heber Street. It was recognized by the City of Beckley for being Raleigh County’s first State Police Headquarters in 1920.  Things were different back then. Most of the crimes […]
BECKLEY, WV
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy