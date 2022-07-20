Bowden fitting in nicely with Bucketneers this summer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The road to a TBT championship for the ETSU alumni team, Bucketneers, begins Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia.

Although, not all of the Bucketneers are Blue and Gold graduates – that includes one of the new additions to this year’s squad, Jordan Bowden. Volunteer fans in the Tri-Cities would certainly recognize him, however.

The Tennessee native played for the Big Orange from 2016-2020 and scored more than 1,000 points in his UT career. He may not have played in the ETSU uniform in college, but he’s quickly adopted the new colors.

“They bring me in good,” Bowden said. “Desonta [Bradford], I know him because I played him at Tennessee when we played him up here – so me and him are good – Bo [Hodges] as well. So, the guys are great guys and they love to compete and that’s one thing I love to do.”

“I’ve seen film on them last year,” he continued. “Gritty guys – guards tough and they play hard and I think that’s where I fit in with them and just ready to get after it.”

Bowden and the rest of the Bucketneers will participate in a scrimmage and 3-point shooting contest in Brooks Gymnasium on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Bucketneers will open play in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) against Team Fully Loaded on Sunday at 12 p.m. in Charleston, West Virginia.

