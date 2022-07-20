SEARCH ON FOR MISSING MAN, 76, IN PINE HILLS AREA NEAR TRAILS TO FALLS

SOMERVILLE - Passengers on the MBTA Orange Line train that caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning said it was a frantic scramble to get out safely. About 200 passengers were able to escape the train, and one jumped into the water. The fire was apparently sparked when a loose piece of metal from the bottom of the train hit the third rail. According the T, flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was on the bridge heading towards Assembly station in Somerville."We heard an explosion, or...

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO