ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SEARCH ON FOR MISSING MAN, 76, IN PINE HILLS AREA NEAR TRAILS TO FALLS

eastcountymagazine.org
 2 days ago

July 19, 2022 (Pine Hills) – Authorities are search for Terry Robert Hughes, 76, who was last seen yesterday afternoon. He failed to come home after a walk...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hughes
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East County Magazine
CBS Boston

'People really lost it,' Passengers rushed to get off burning Orange Line train

SOMERVILLE - Passengers on the MBTA Orange Line train that caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning said it was a frantic scramble to get out safely. About 200 passengers were able to escape the train, and one jumped into the water. The fire was apparently sparked when a loose piece of metal from the bottom of the train hit the third rail. According the T, flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was on the bridge heading towards Assembly station in Somerville."We heard an explosion, or...
SOMERVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy