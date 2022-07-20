Diamond Mine vs. D'Angelo Family, Two Grudge Bouts Set For 7/26 WWE NXT 2.0

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO