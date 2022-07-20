Why Byrd kicker Abram Murray has offers from Miami, Arkansas despite not playing last year

Not many high school kickers receive collegiate offers from Power Five schools as juniors, but Byrd’s Abram Murray is an exception.

The Calvary Baptist transfer, who sat out last season due to LHSAA transfer rules, already has scholarship offers from Miami and Arkansas even though he hasn’t kicked in a high school football game in more than a year.

“The Miami and University of Arkansas offers were similar in that they had both been following me for some time,” Murray said. “They invited me for visits including this spring. They both wanted to get ahead of other programs and offer me early. Top schools like these typically do not offer scholarships to kickers until after their junior year at the earliest.”

Here’s why Murray is being tracked.

In May, Murray received the top ranking at the 2022 Kohl's Texas Showcase Camp. His booming kickoffs set him apart from the other top campers from around the country.

SHREVEPORT'S BEST: Top running backs in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT RECRUITS:La. Tech's Cumbie talks about Shreveport connection

TACKETT CURTIS: Here's why the Many safety made his school choice

“He dominated the 2024 class on kickoffs. His leg strength is at the top of the class,” a review of his performance at the camp stated. “At the Underclassman Challenge in January, he won the camp-wide kickoff competition. The ball jumps off his foot and he currently possesses the top kick-off leg in the country. He can drive the ball or hang the ball up as he has charted a 4.3-plus second kickoff at camp. He has quick hips and has excellent command of his body through contact on field goals as well.”

Byrd coach Stacy Ballew is excited about the prospect of having Murray and his right leg on his sideline for the first time when the Jackets kickoff their 2022 campaign Sept. 2 against Pleasant Grove in Lee Hedges Stadium.

“People forget about the importance of kickoffs, but it’s important to get the ball to the end zone,” Ballew said. “And anytime you’re inside the 40, you have a chance to get points with Abram.”

Murray has visited eight Power 5 schools, including Miami and Arkansas, and had conversations with several more.

“I have tried to spend my time on schools I am most interested in,” he said.

Murray said he enjoyed his time at Calvary, but that it wasn’t a good fit.

“There are good people over there,” he said. “I’m very thankful to be at Byrd with incredible coaching, fans, supporters and a fun, big football schedule. I love the Hive and environment Byrd brings.”

Murray’s longest field goal in a national competition with live operation was from 67 yards.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.