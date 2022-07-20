ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Penn State breaks through in 2022: These 7 Nittany Lions must take charge

By Frank Bodani, York Daily Record
Penn State football has more to prove than anyone in the Big Ten this fall.

From James Franklin's new, big contract to rebounding from two surprising, subpar seasons on the field to showing it cannot just battle Ohio State but finally defeat the Buckeyes.

Of course, the Nittany Lions are still searching for their first Big Ten title since 2016 and their first College Football Playoff appearance.

While they continue to stockpile impressive recruiting talent , they must answer several questions in order to show they are more title contender than mid-pack performer. The season could very well turn, for better or worse, on these seven key players ...

Sean Clifford, quarterback

The sixth-year QB is due for an overall performance upgrade if he can remain healthy. He's working with a returning offensive coordinator (Mike Yurcich) for the first time in his career, and it's expected he will have an improved running game to alleviate pressure.

Clifford was a superb game manager last year before his injury at Iowa. His receiving cast actually will be deeper now (despite missing star Jahan Dotson) and could develop into one of the most dangerous in the Big Ten.

The key may be how well Clifford can use his three talented tight ends. That could open things up and make things easier for the most experienced leader in the league.

Theo Johnson, tight end

He's one-third of what could be the best tight end group in the country, at least when it comes to talent and potential. Johnson should be the No. 1 option, too, with his NFL-combination of size (6-foot-6, 240 pounds), speed and pass-catching hands.

Can he and Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren improve their consistency, though? Last year, they seemingly faltered in big-moment opportunities or were ignored for long stretches.

This group could be what separates the offense from being good or great.

Landon Tengwall, offensive line

Maybe the most sought-after offensive line recruit of Franklin's tenure at Penn State appears ready to lead. Tengwall is the rare combination of size (6-foot-6, 330 pounds), skill set and demeanor to push Penn State's underachieving blockers − the worst-performing position since Franklin arrived. While Juice Scruggs could be a standout director at center, Tengwall must set a tone at guard. One of the nation's most inadequate running games will depend upon it.

Mitch Tinsley, receiver

Tinsley comes with the resume to be one of the nation's most productive transfers. He's confident, experienced and seems a perfect fit to take pressure off emerging No. 1 wideout Parker Washington.

The options behind them are enticing but unproven. Tinsley should provide the kind of experience and leadership needed to push this young, deep group ahead.

If he can duplicate even half of his 2021 production from Western Kentucky (87 receptions, 1,402 yards, 14 touchdowns), the offense will be well on its way.

Adisa Isaac, defensive end

One of the most missed Lions from last year must become the pass rusher everyone has anticipated. Who else will provide a dominating force off the edge? Team success in the Big Ten depends upon producing this kind of pressure. Isaac has all of the requisite qualities to do so and follow in the Lions' recent pass-rushing lineage: Yetur Gross-Matos, Odafe Oweh, Shaka Toney and Arnold Ebiketie.

For now, though, the pass-rush options may be thinner than ever. The best talent, like true freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton, may need time to provide even situational help.

Curtis Jacobs, linebacker

He must become Penn State's next, great playmaking linebacker.

Jacobs' skills and potential have long been lauded, though he must embrace a more dominating, take-charge role this season − especially in leading a young, questionable group.

His first charge will be to help stop the run game at scrimmage. The second will helping produce the kind of turnover impact the Lions have become desperate for.

He seemed to be only scratching the surface of his potential last fall with seven tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

Kalen King, cornerback

The most talked about true freshman a year ago quickly settled into a complementary, learning role on defense.

But his skills and instincts offer much more than that. He now has the opportunity to team with Joey Porter, Jr. to form one of the nation's top cover combos.

With questions in front of them on defense, King and a deep corner room have the opportunity to create an identity and lead the way like rarely seen at Penn State. If King and Porter can lock down the outside, that will only provide more opportunities for safety Ji'Ayir Brown (nation's leader in interceptions) to wreak havoc in the middle of the field.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: How Penn State breaks through in 2022: These 7 Nittany Lions must take charge

