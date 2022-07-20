Meet Staysie Atoms, the cybertrap queen bringing new life to Memphis rap

Staysie Atoms is a 22-year-old "cybertrap" rapper from Oakhaven

Inspired by Memphis rap greats, Atoms' uniquely adds a dreamy element to the hardened Memphis sound.

Atoms finds writing raps, producing beats and making memes as a form of unbridled self-expression.

A giggle bounces off the graffitied skate ramps at Al Town D.I.Y. Skate Park near South Memphis, filling the empty park with bubbling energy.

The skate park, built by and for the Memphis skate community, is wholly decorated with washes of layered spray paint pieces.

The colorful chaos is what makes the spot a favorite for Takyla Burnett, the 22-year-old Oakhaven native making waves in the Memphis music scene as Staysie Atoms.

"It's random as hell, like my brain: it's just stuff everywhere," she said about the park.

Atoms' music combines the brash honesty of Memphis lyricism and trap beats with an ethereal spin. While bobbing your head to her playful melodies, you might miss that she found three different ways to insult you in one verse. In 2021, Atoms released a number of singles and EPs including "THEE HITZ 2" and "SIENNA CIGARETTE’S GREATEST HITS parts 1 and 2."

Earning national attention for her eclectic sound, Atoms' musical journey started while making beats and recording rhymes in her bedroom.

A Stax Music Academy 'origin story'

Throughout her childhood, Atoms found it hard to fit in anywhere.

"I've been singing since I was kid. No one else in my family can sing. I was really the only one that was like musically inclined," she said. "I felt weird. I already felt out of place because everybody in my family can draw."

But her mother saw that talent in Atoms and encouraged her to hone her voice by singing Etta James and other R&B and soul classics. Subsequently, Atoms' mom enrolled her in Stax Music Academy when she was in middle school.

She cites attending Stax Music Academy as her "origin story," attributing the layered harmonies found in her new music to the acapella lessons she absorbed at the academy.

The R&B training she felt stuck with wasn't quite reflective of the pop-punk and rock music she grew up listening to and wanted to make instead. And thus, at 18, she became Staysie Atoms, a name specifically chosen for its mundanity (inspired by the men's shoe brand Stacy Adams). The spelling of her name, much like the artist herself, comes with a little twist.

From memes to music

Atoms is clearly a product of the internet, from the high-pitched and heavily reverbed vocals sounding like you've fallen into a 2000s teen's Myspace page to the cover art for her singles inspired by anime and video games to the 20-part Instagram story rants she posts.

Before releasing music, Atoms said she ran a meme page, and while curating deep-fried memes — editing a photo over-saturated and multi-layered filters for comedic effect — to post, she inadvertently built up the cyberspaced-out aesthetic that would become a hallmark of the Staysie Atoms brand.

In a way, developing Staysie Atoms as an extension of herself has afforded her honesty and self-assurance that have helped her work through insecurities she developed in childhood.

"I was such a loner. I had no friends. I didn't go out or anything. I would literally go to work and go home," she said. But her music offered her solace in being herself. "You can escape from your reality and just be whatever the f*** you want to be. I think, now, I'm just I've gotten more comfortable with myself."

After some encouragement from a Facebook friend, she decided to start attending open mics and getting to know people in Memphis' music scene.

"I remember going to my first local show ever. That did something to me, because ever since then, I was like, 'I want to be on stage.' 'I want to do this.'"

At 18, she sang at an open-mic at Growlers to a crowd of "like 10 people." Despite the nerves, she knew on stage is where she wanted to stay.

Entering the Memphis rap scene

Atoms wasn't really into hip hop music, but an encounter with a former hypeman for rap group East Memphis Boyz encouraged her to try her hand at it. Initially, she resisted, but she figured that the "raunchy" subject matter of her work might flow better as a rap than a song.

"As far as like influences like back then, of course, Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, Spanish Fly, Skinny Pimp, Project Pat — that's my rap dad. [DJ] Spanish Fly [is] my godfather, but now, I would say I'm my own inspiration," she said.

Atoms' influences come from a range of genres: Three 6 Mafia, "OG Gangsta Boo," Marina and the Diamonds, Florence and the Machine, electronic dance tracks, and even anime theme songs her sister would play. In her music, all of them converge to deliver pitched up vocals and audacious lyrics with hazy, ethereal synthesizers. Atoms masters internet-born, Southern-raised cloud rap with a Memphis edge.

"Cybertrap" or "bubblegum rap" are labels she's heard used to describe her music, but Atoms said genre doesn't cross her mind when creating.

"It's never really adjectives," she said. "Whenever I sing, I just try to paint a picture with my voice... trying to tell a story."

Her eclectic sound earned her a spot opening for fellow brazen star CupcakKe in New York. After opening for the Chicago rapper, Atoms got the opportunity to do a sold-out encore show in the city supporting Portuguese-Danish singer Erika de Casier. In an interview with Cece Moll of Brooklyn-founded media company Half Moon, Moll said New York "adores" Atoms after a trip for one show turned into a month of performing at shows across the city.

But balancing her desire for growth with a fear of fame has proved to be a challenge for her. Atoms is growing in popularity but still struggles with the concept of fame. The source, she thinks, is her protectiveness over her work, a reflection of the person she's worked so hard to become.

And after independently producing and distributing her music to digital streaming platforms the work has paid off.

Having opened for fellow genre-flouting Memphis rapper Xavier Wulf at Growlers in 2020, one of her first ventures pursuing her music career, Atoms began to trust in her craft.

Working with Amaarae

Two years ago, she got the opportunity to work with Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter, Amaarae.

"She got me more secure in my individuality," Atoms said. "Sometimes, I be dealing with impostor syndrome, and I feel like I'm not making any progress or anything like that. And I'll just be like, 'I need a sign or something to show me that I'm like, on the right path right now.' And it happened."

Albeit, chaotically. Atoms said Amaarae had contacted her via Instagram direct messages to see if they could work together in Nashville. Without question, Atoms reached out to anyone — including an ex-partner — she knew with a car who could take the 3.5-hour trip with her. After failed attempts, she decided to take her mom's car and made it in time to work with the "Sad Girlz Luv Money" singer.

"I just went off hope because [the car] almost broke down. I was like, 'Jesus, please take the wheel,'" Atoms said. "If I know what I want, I'm gonna find a way to get it."

'I stayed true to myself'

That assured confidence is evident in Atoms' lyrics.

Like in her song "Kim Possible," inspired by the 2000s cartoon, she says, "Call me, beeps me, if you want to reach me, do not waste my time/ B*****s wanna copy, but they sloppy, what's that to a dime?" Atoms knows her worth and relishes in it.

Her song, "POP A B**** LIKE A COLLAR" is written from the perspective of her beloved dog Benji about how pretentious attitudes are beneath her. She raps, "I don't give a f*** about your VLONE or your Prada/ Spendin' all the f*****' rent money on zips and bottles."

Her fans, she said, can't get enough of her humorously poignant anthems. The perils of being creative on social media, she said, is the expectation to continuously churn out content at a pace that isn't conducive for her personal growth.

"It takes me 15 minutes to write a song, spontaneous. Somebody was telling me, 'You need some direction, and I was listening to my stuff, and I noticed that my songs don't really have any direction. But this is me," she said.

For Atoms, whatever's next for her, no matter where she chooses, she's sure she'll get there.

As she continues along the winding path of finding herself and perfecting her niche, Atoms posts new music on Soundcloud whenever she pleases, on her own time.

"I stayed true to myself, and I did what I felt was right for me, and I'm here. Imagine if everybody just stopped listening to the world and just started being themselves," she said. "It's all just been an exploration."

