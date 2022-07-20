ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hokes Bluff CityFest 2022 scheduled for Sept. 24 with headliner Lorrie Morgan

By J.J. Hicks, The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
The annual Hokes Bluff CityFest event will be held Sept. 24, with the music bill being headlined by country music legend Lorrie Morgan.

CityFest will be held at Hokes Bluff Park, located at 3301 Alford Bend Road. The event is scheduled to last from 7 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m. and is free to attend. Bringing your own lawn chairs is encouraged.

The day will begin with the Hokes Bluff Lions Club breakfast at 7 a.m. The Hot Rod Happenin' Cruise-In begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m.

The musical entertainment begins at 3 p.m. with Foggy Hollow. The local band specializes in bluegrass, old country and Americana music of all types. They will play until around 4 p.m.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. and playing until around 5:30 p.m. will be Hokes Bluff native Tommy Shield, who features songs steeped in folk-infused country.

Taking the stage from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. will be Congaree Bluff. The acoustic duo consisting of Tyler Elliott and Joelle Kittrell merges country with folk and blues music.

Albert Simpson then will perform from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Simpson, a Gadsden native, plays a blended Southern funky folk and country mixture.

Taking the stage from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m. will be Morgan. A three-time Grammy Award nominee, six-time Academy of Country Music Awards nominee and winner of two Country Music Association Awards, Morgan has been a part of the music business her whole life (her father, George, also was a country music singer).

Morgan has landed on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts over 40 times, with No. 1 singles in "Five Minutes," "What Part of No" and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength." She has had three albums go at least platinum and three more go gold.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with her father, Frank Sinatra, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Mathis, Dolly Parton and the Beach Boys, to name a few. She also is a member of the Grand Ole Opry (as was her father) .

In addition to the musical entertainment, there will be food, arts and crafts, a Kids Zone and local business and vendors.

For more information, visit the Hokes Bluff CityFest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hokesbluffcityfest/ or its Greater Gadsden page at https://greatergadsden.com/events/hokes-bluff-city-fest/.

J.J. Hicks is a news reporter at The Gadsden Times. He can be reached at jhicks1@gannett.com.

