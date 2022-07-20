ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Four years after EF-3 tornado hit campus, Jacksonville State's Merrill Hall is dedicated

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054sVd_0gldyuyV00

In March 2018, Jacksonville State University was struck by an EF-3 tornado that left several major structures on the college's campus damaged in some array.

One of those buildings was Merrill Hall, a centerpiece of the campus since it was built in 1970. However, because of the tornado damage, the old building was deemed unsalvageable, which resulted in JSU making the decision to rebuild it on the grounds it originally stood on.

On Monday, JSU officially dedicated the building in a ceremony that also recognized former state legislator Hugh D. Merrill, whose name it bears.

More JSU news:JSU science team to investigate lives of ancient Viking settlers in Iceland this summer

JSU football news:Jacksonville State football names Rod Smith offensive coordinator

A Georgia native who later relocated to Anniston, Merrill "was instrumental in helping to change the status of JSU from a teachers’ college to a state college and ultimately to a respected university," according to a news release from the university.

"He also served as president pro tempore of the board of trustees for the university for 12 years – 1968 until 1980," the release said.

Merrill was a cousin of Alabama's current Secretary of State, John Merrill, who attended the dedication ceremony for the new building.

The new Merrill Hall features a 105,000 square foot facility that has several updated amenities such as "a 300-seat auditorium, three-story atrium and common space, 12 academic classrooms, a Finance Lab, an in-house Career Development Center, job interview rooms, team working areas for group projects, faculty and staff offices and a Dean’s Suite."

“We settled upon a design that honors the original building but provides all the new features and latest technology not available when the building was first constructed in 1970,” said JSU President Don C. Killingsworth Jr. “The result was a modern twist on the historic campus icon.”

Currently, Merrill Hall is the headquarters of operation for JSU's College of Business and Industry and houses several different departments such as Applied Engineering, Communication, Management and Marketing and Finance, Economics and Accounting. Students have been taking classes in the new Merrill Hall throughout the 2021-2022 academic school year.

The College of Business and Industry is accredited by AACSB International and offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees through its programs, including a top-ranked online MBA.

Comments / 0

Related
cityofgadsden.com

Twin Bridges Golf Club to host 2022 Alabama Open

For the second year in a row, Twin Bridges Golf Club will be playing host to the Alabama Open sponsored by the City of Gadsden. The 2022 Alabama Open is organized by the PGA’s Alabama-NW Florida Section and brings a mix of PGA professionals, the best local professionals and top amateurs from around Alabama and the Florida panhandle to compete.
GADSDEN, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega Co. Until 5 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama…. Northwestern Randolph County in east central Alabama…. South central Calhoun County in east central Alabama…. Southwestern Cleburne County in east central Alabama…. Clay County in east central Alabama…. * Until 500 PM CDT. *...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

AL residents crossing state lines for lottery tickets

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $630 million dollars. The next drawing Friday night is sure to have people lining up to buy tickets. Including many from right here in Alabama who will need to travel across state lines into Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, or Tennessee because there is no lottery in our state.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Anniston, AL
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
Calhoun Journal

Jack’s Reopening In Anniston on Quintard On July 25th

Anniston, AL – The public information officer for Anniston, Jackson Hodges, shared that the Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, announced that it will reopen its Anniston, Alabama location on Quintard Avenue on Monday, July 25. The location was temporarily closed in March to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Mobile Home Fire Reported on Alabama Highway 9 Wednesday Morning

Centre, Spring Creek and Ellisville firefighters were dispatched to reports of a mobile home fire near Mark’s Grocery – approximately four miles south of Centre, at around 6:50 Wednesday morning. The location was given as a residence at 11755 Alabama Highway 9 south. The blaze was quickly brought...
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

U.S. Attorney Announces Recent Results of Federal Efforts to Reduce Violent Crime in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Recently the Anniston Police Department shared that the U.S. Attorney Announces Recent Results of Federal Efforts to Reduce Violent Crime in Calhoun County. The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced that continued federal, state, and local law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime have led to four Calhoun County men being charged with federal firearms crimes in the last month. These indictments are the result of the collaborative enforcement strategies applied by federal and local partners to identify and focus enforcement on the most violent and highest risk offenders driving violent crime in Calhoun County. Federal and local law enforcement collaborate in Calhoun County through the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) Program, which Anniston and Oxford have been a part of since 2019. PSP seeks to leverage federal law enforcement assets in support of local efforts to drive down violent crime.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 481 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CALHOUN CHAMBERS CHEROKEE CHILTON CLAY CLEBURNE COOSA DALLAS ELMORE ETOWAH FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LEE MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS RANDOLPH SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, ALEXANDER CITY, ALICEVILLE, ANNISTON, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BIRMINGHAM, BRENT, CARROLLTON, CENTRE, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, COLUMBIANA, DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW, FAYETTE, GADSDEN, GREENSBORO, HALEYVILLE, HAMILTON, HEFLIN, HOOVER, JACKSONVILLE, JASPER, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, MARION, MILLBROOK, MOODY, MOUNDVILLE, ONEONTA, OPELIKA, PELHAM, PELL CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, SULLIGENT, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TUSCALOOSA, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, VERNON, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Don C#The Dedication#Ef 3#Jacksonville State#Merrill Hall#Viking#Jsu Football News
Polk Today

Police: Elderly man cuts relative with kitchen knife in domestic incident

New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA
WHNT News 19

Whataburger to open new location in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Albertville will soon be home to Alabama’s newest Whataburger location. The restaurant chain will break ground on the Albertville location on July 27. The new restaurant will be located at 6950 U.S. 431 in Albertville. “The City of Albertville is excited...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

11-year-old Alabama boy dies in tragic ATV accident

An 11-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday following a tragic four-wheeler crash. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that Brandon Linderman, 11, of Leeds, died while driving a four-wheeler on private property. The accident happened Sunday just before noon on Sicard Hollow Road in Jefferson County. Linderman was transported to...
LEEDS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
weisradio.com

Rome, Georgia Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Cherokee County, Alabama

A northwest Georgia man was arrested on multiple charges here in Cherokee County over the weekend. David Brinkley, age 43 of Rome, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on charges of: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree; Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude, Carrying Brass Knuckles, and Possession of a Firearm Following an Altercation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pinson neighbor reports black slime in faucets

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Pinson neighbor Stanley Binder reached out to CBS 42, after he said he wasn’t getting answers from Birmingham Water Works about black slime hanging from his faucets. “I was rinsing something out and noticed these black things falling in the sink,” Binder explained. “And I turned this over and looked and […]
PINSON, AL
WAAY-TV

Groundbreaking set for Whataburger in Albertville

Get ready, Albertville. Whataburger is coming. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new restaurant will take place 10 a.m. July 27 at its planned 6950 U.S. 431 location. The restaurant plans to open in the fall. Franchise group MWB Restaurants is behind this latest North Alabama location. “We are honored to...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police arrest a man from Rainbow City on burglary and theft charges

On Monday, Auburn Police arrested Koby Blake Ramsey, 24, of Rainbow City, on warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. Police said the arrest stems from a burglary that was reported on June 13 at a facility in the 400 block of South Dean Road. Ramsey...
AUBURN, AL
allongeorgia.com

Highway 27 Yard Sale Returns

It is time again for the Highway 27 Yard Sale. The Yard Sale now covers 690 miles from Addison, MI to Gadsden, AL and boasts thousands of vendors every year. U. S. Hwy 27 is 1373 miles North/South route. The yard sale event will be August 4-6. This event began...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Rollover Crash in Calhoun County Claims Life of Truck Driver

A truck driver was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on I-20 in Calhoun County. Alabama State Troopers have identified that victim as Quino Moise, age 30, from Fort Myers, Florida. The crash happened just before 2:30pm, five miles east of Oxford. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says that Moise was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer which left the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before overturning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Five Year Old Struck and Killed by Vehicle Wednesday in Gadsden

Gadsden Police aren’t releasing any additional information, but have confirmed that a five year old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue in Gadsden. Gadsden Police say the child was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he died. The fatal crash happened at 5:55pm.
GADSDEN, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy