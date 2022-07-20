ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Five burning questions for Memphis football ahead of preseason practice

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UP4vE_0gldysD300

In less than two weeks, Memphis football begins preseason practice on Aug. 3. That means it's time to revisit some key questions left behind from the spring.

After a 6-6 season, there's plenty of room to improve. There's also new transfers who arrived in the offseason along with returning players who made early statements during the spring game.

Here's five key questions we have leading into practice.

How healthy are Jeyvon Ducker/Joseph Scates?

Running back Jeyvon Ducker and receiver Joseph Scates made good first impressions during the spring but they sat out the Tigers’ lone open scrimmage and spring game with undisclosed injuries.

Both should be ready when preseason practice starts and they’ll be needed immediately. Ducker, last year’s MAC Freshman of the Year at Northern Illinois, should push for starting reps along Brandon Thomas, who had a healthy spring after missing three of the Tigers’ final four games last season.

Scates, who transferred from Iowa State, is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. In an interview this summer, quarterback Seth Henigan called him “a freak who can fly” and the Tigers need someone that dynamic to add to an experienced receiver corps looking to fill Calvin Austin III’s shoes.

HENIGAN GROWTH:How Seth Henigan's second season could compare to past Memphis Tigers quarterbacks

GIANNOTTO:There's only one way Memphis fans should think about conference realignment | Giannotto

How will the run game improve?

It feels like a broken record but if the Tigers’ offense wants more respect, the run game must be better than second-to-last among AAC schools in yards per game. There's hope things will change.

Besides the Tigers returning their four leading rushers and adding Ducker, they return four starting linemen, including Austin Myers who started four games before a season-ending injury. First-year offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey was known for producing balanced offenses at Marshall, which finished fourth in Conference-USA last season in rushing yards per game (161.92)

New running backs coach Sean Dawkins also had success in three years at Charlotte so a new scheme with new voices should help the run game improve. After two seasons of disappointment, things must change in Silverfield’s third season.

Is there a kicker competition?

Maybe. David Kemp battled injuries and early misses but ended his freshman season making his last five field goals. Still, his struggles along with Joe Doyle juggling both kicking duties had fans anxious if the Tigers couldn’t convert third downs in the red zone.

Enter transfer Chris Howard from Florida. The senior was 7-for-9 on field goals last season and perfect inside 40 yards (6-for-6). For comparison, Kemp was 4-for-5 on attempts inside 40 yards and his final attempt of the season was a 40-yard field goal that he made against Tulane.

With Doyle strictly as a punter this season, Howard adds insurance. There’s hope that Kemp’s strong finish – and strong showing in the spring game - is a sign he'll be better but if not, Howard will be there in case the issues return.

Which post-spring defensive transfer will make an impact?

Transfer linebackers Tyler Murray and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku impressed during the spring and should be contenders to start the season opener. But several summer enrollees could excite fans too.

Defensive back Davion Ross (Eastern Kentucky) could fill the second cornerback spot with Jacobi Francis gone. He returned three interceptions for touchdowns last season and will push returners Sylvonta Oliver and Julian Barnett to see who starts opposite Greg Rubin.

Ross probably has the clearest path to play right away but linemen Kamren Washington (Sam Houston State) and CorMontae Hamilton (Ohio State) could earn reps among an experienced group. Washington was the WAC Freshman of the Year last season and Hamilton, who prepped at Whitehaven High School, is returning home.

Besides Seth Henigan, who’s the biggest star on offense?

Memphis had a nickname of "Weapon U" back in 2020 but for the first time in years, there's no skill-position player on offense drawing major attention. Most of the preseason praise has gone to safety Quindell Johnson or linebacker Xavier Cullens.

Who will step up to put fear in opposing defenses? Brandon Thomas looked like the guy among the running backs but fumbles and injuries slowed his promising start. It might be Javon Ivory – the Tigers’ leading returning pass catcher – but the receiver-by-committee approach Memphis showed this spring says there’s a clear No. 1 option for now.

Perhaps someone new will emerge. But for an offense that produced multiple playmakers from Anthony Miller to Calvin Austin III, the Tigers need to develop the next weapon so Henigan has less pressure on his shoulders.

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network's 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Covington Leader

Brighton High graduate Dalton Rushing drafted by Los Angeles Dodgers

The list of baseball players from Tipton County who have been drafted is not long. It got a little longer Sunday night. Live on ESPN, former baseball great Steve Sax announced that the Los Angeles Dodgers were selecting 2019 Brighton High School graduate Dalton Rushing with the 40th pick of the Major League Baseball draft.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Young Dolph mural defaced in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis mural dedicated to slain rapper Young Dolph was defaced overnight Thursday. The artist who created it did so at the request of Dolph’s family and was hoping to have it finished by his birthday next week. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed last November […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Memphis

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Memphis. Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
actionnews5.com

Memphis twins compete on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Viewers of Tuesday’s season finale of NBC’s Dancing with Myself will get a double dose of Memphis. Jemarcus and Demarcus White, twins from the Bluff City, will be performing on the dance show. The White twins have taken a love and talent for dance...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police in Mississippi shoot Tennessee woman to death

Police in north Mississippi shot and killed a Tennessee woman Wednesday after officers said she led them on a car chase and then pointed a gun at them. WREG-TV reported that the DeSoto County coroner identified the woman killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi, as 39-year-old Molka Horton of Memphis, Tennessee. Her body was being sent to the Mississippi medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
HORN LAKE, MS
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
BHG

This East Memphis Home Combines Current-Day Design and Inspiration from the Past

Beautiful memories live on—especially when they become the threads that weave through a home. That's what happened in this freshly built traditional house in East Memphis, Tennessee, where interiors explode in floral chintzes, undulating wallpapers, and jewel hues. Each element speaks to current-day design as it also nudges awake fond recollections of the homeowner's past, her beloved growing-up days of the 1970s.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers#Sports News#American Football#College Football#Mac
Chalkbeat

Memphis schools report over 200 unfilled teaching jobs

With less than three weeks to go before students return to classrooms, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has 220 unfilled teaching positions.The number is down nearly 18% from a year earlier, according to a Tuesday news release. But it’s another sign of the persistent teacher shortages in Tennessee’s largest school district, a problem that is mirrored across the state and the country.MSCS officials attributed the decrease in teacher vacancies to a new state...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

National Talk Radio Magazine Features KWAM’s Tim Van Horn

The tables were turned (in a good way) for KWAM’s Tim Van Horn. Thanks to a growing a.m. drive audience with “Wake Up Memphis” and a frequent Guest Host spot on The Todd Starnes Show, national talk media’s leading trade publication Talkers has taken notice of Tim. Instead of asking all of the questions, Tim sat down and answered questions from the magazine’s Editor and Publisher, Michael Harrison.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis-Shelby County Schools welcomes retirees back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new state law allowing retired teachers in Tennessee to return to the classroom without losing their retirement benefits is helping to fuel a hiring boost for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS). To maximize the boost, the district is hosting open interviews for retired teachers interested in...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Crash involving 18-wheeler causes major I-240 backup

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-240 caused some major delays Wednesday afternoon. All westbound traffic on the interstate was diverted onto the Lamar Avenue exit and back onto the interstate. TDOT cameras showed tow trucks on the scene working to remove the truck from the median.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
localmemphis.com

LIST: Here's when school starts for your child in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The end of summer vacation is quickly approaching and parents are preparing to send their kids back to school. Here's when each Mid-South school district starts classes. Shelby County. Memphis-Shelby County Schools: August 8. Collierville Schools: August 8. Millington Municipal Schools: August 8. Lakeland School System:...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis can’t regulate gun storage because of these TN laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — So far this year, the Memphis Police Department reports more than 1,000 guns have been stolen from vehicles and last year, it was more than 2,000. The huge increase came after the state passed a law in 2014 allowing people to carry guns in their vehicles.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in police shooting in Horn Lake identified

UPDATE: DeSoto County Coroner has identified the woman killed as Molka Horton, age 39 of Memphis. Her body will be sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Horn Lake, Mississippi and now several officers are on leave, sources say. […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Police activity causing delays on south loop of I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on the Southern loop of Interstate 240 on Thursday after police activity blocked the left shoulder lane. At this time, details are still coming in and WREG will update at more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Over 40 TN schools pledge support for ESA program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee visited Saint Benedict at Auburndale, a private school in Cordova, to continue the rollout of the state’s Education Savings Account program, also known as school vouchers. He said with the applications just opening in the last week, they’ve gotten more...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Relief for mom with no car A/C

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 put a real strain on the medical system.  Doctors, nurses, and even pharmacists have been pulling long hours. One pharmacy tech in Southaven is working hard to provide for her kids, but has some major obstacles to overcome. Jennifer King is a pharmacy technician in Southaven, MS. She’s a single mom […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy