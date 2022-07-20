ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Annual DreamFest set to bring musical diversity, community to three-day event at Overton Park

By Bob Mehr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Music, community, and diversity will be the focus of the 11th edition of the annual DreamFest Weekend at Overton Park Shell this Friday through Sunday, July 22-24.

The event began in 2012, when local arts promoter Catherine Evans decided to bring together her favorite Memphis hip-hop and spoken word artists for her birthday celebration in mid-January. She expected to have five or ten people performing and maybe 30 or 40 friends attend the first edition of what would ultimately become DreamFest – but 500 turned up.

By the second year, a single show wasn't enough, and the event was expanded to two days. DreamFest became a perennial event coinciding with the national Civil Rights Day and Martin Luther King birthday celebrations.

DreamFest has evolved considerably since launching as Evans' birthday bash. Over the last decade the musical performances have grown into community building collaborations, and more recently DreamFest has shifted to a summer event.

This year, CLE Events has partnered with Memphis United for Fairness and Justice collaborative, the Official Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter and Memphis Artists for Change to create three days of programming that will showcase a wide array of artists coming together “in pursuit of a common goal: the promotion of unity, collaboration and community.

“What we aim to do with the weekend is emphasize community, diversity, and unity,” said DreamFest founder Evans. “DreamFest was initially named for the fact that it was annually held during MLK weekend prior to the pandemic, but it also refers to the fact that we are all pursuing our dreams. And hopefully, DreamFest Weekend brings us closer to realizing them.”

This year’s DreamFest will be a three-part affair, starting on Friday night with “The Concert,” featuring a mi of artists from all genres. Hosted by Phatmak, among those set to perform are soul artist Singa B., neo-classical string group Ensemble X, and veteran rapper M.C. Mack.

Saturday night’s “GirlPower” lineup will spotlight female talent in Memphis. Hosted by B2Funny the evening will include performances by soul-trap rapper Spiffy Chiqk, urban artist Keesha Danielle, and jazz songstress Katrina Anderson.

Sunday’s DreamFest finale, “Loungin’ In the Park,” will highlight some of the veterans from Memphis Artistik Lounge scene. Hosted by P.A. Bomani, performers will include Son.person, Tamara Jones Monger, and the debut of the Freedom Singers, a community choir fellowship created to address and heal violence through community participation and singing.

For more information on DreamFest 11 go to dreamfestweekend.com

DreamFest Weekend 11 lineup

5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Overton Shell Park

The event is free. For more information go to dreamfestweekend.com

Friday

“The Concert”

Hosted by: Phatmak

DJ: Mante Carlo

A1 PaidBoi

Beretta Biz

Big Ricco and Ceo LilTino

Corey Lou & Da Village

Ensemble X

FOE

G Wiz and The Soular System

LE’ TOP

M.C. MACK

Phokused

Pro C

LéRoc

Singa B.

Soulful Skonie

Stringz EMB

Té Speakz

Young Soul

Yung Titan

Saturday

“GirlPower”

Hosted by: B2Funny

DJ: DJ Avious

Antina

D.Bland

GEMIN8

Miss Joyce

KayPRI

Keesha Danielle

Mo Money

Ms. J. Renia

Natalie Sun Frost

Pharaoh Uchiha

Queen THC

Ray Renay

Sexi Killa

Spiffy Chiqk

Dri Dimensional

Katrina Anderson

Zsa Davis

Sunday

“Lounging in the Park”

Hosted by: P.A. Bomani

DJ: Cody The Grand

Carla Barnes

Carmen Hicks

YungVeli

Devin Crutcher

Equoia Coleman

Franceschi

Freedom Singers

J. Buck

Mikey Christian

Ron James

Sauce Papi

Son.person

Tamara Jones Monger

PreacherMan

Virghost

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Over 40 TN schools pledge support for ESA program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee visited Saint Benedict at Auburndale, a private school in Cordova, to continue the rollout of the state’s Education Savings Account program, also known as school vouchers. He said with the applications just opening in the last week, they’ve gotten more...
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

Williams earns place in Rural Physicians program

Morgan Kaye Williams, a Sardis native and junior at Xavier University, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). Williams is the daughter of Rachel McKinney-Williams and the late Rev. Kevin Williams. Created in 2007, MRPSP identifies college sophomores and juniors...
SARDIS, MS
localmemphis.com

LIST: Here's when school starts for your child in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The end of summer vacation is quickly approaching and parents are preparing to send their kids back to school. Here's when each Mid-South school district starts classes. Shelby County. Memphis-Shelby County Schools: August 8. Collierville Schools: August 8. Millington Municipal Schools: August 8. Lakeland School System:...
MEMPHIS, TN
