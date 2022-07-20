ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Shelby County Schools violated federal disability law, new filing claims

By Laura Testino, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pco2a_0gldyjVk00

A Memphis family is alleging Memphis-Shelby County Schools violated federal disability law and did not adequately provide school services to their 9-year-old for the last two years, according to documents in a new federal court filing and interviews with the family.

Kevin Bardwell, Jr., 9, has autism, an intellectual disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but has not gotten the educational care he needs from the school district since moving to Memphis two years ago, the suit alleges.

The complaint alleges the school district does not employ sufficient personnel to support students like Kevin Jr., and that it has violated its federal responsibility to identify and assess students with disabilities in the first place.

“The lack of necessary personnel impacts not only (Kevin Jr.), but any other similarly-situated child within the district who has autism and/or other developmental or cognitive delays or impairments that necessitate the use of (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapies in order to have a (free appropriate public education),” according to the complaint, filed Monday by attorneys Janet Goode and Michael Braun.

The federal court filing Monday evening appeals the decision made by a Tennessee administrative judge earlier this spring.

What to know about the duo:Who is replacing MSCS' Joris Ray during the investigation?

Joris Ray:MSCS board places Ray on paid leave, appoints attorney to investigate the superintendent

To challenge violations of disability law, Tennessee families can pursue three different processes. The Bardwells filed a due process complaint, which is considered the most severe. Once the complaint is filed, a hearing ensures, and then a judge determines whether the family or the school district prevails.

The Bardwells had three hearing dates in the spring, and in May, the administrative law judge ruled the Bardwells prevailed in several claims, including that MSCS violated federal disability law in Kevin Jr.’s case for at least a full school year, including an obligation to identify his disabilities and create and implement an appropriate individualized education program (IEP).

“This violation deprived (Kevin Jr.) of an educational benefit and significantly impeded (Kevin Bardwell Sr.)’s opportunity to participate in the decision-making process of his son’s education,” Tennessee Administrative Judge Phillip R. Hilliard ruled in May of this year.

But the ruling doesn’t go far enough, attorneys for the family say in the federal appeal. The administrative judge agreed that Kevin Jr. was denied school services he deserved for the 2020-21 school year, the first and mostly virtual school year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not rule that those violations persisted for the entire school year in 2021-22.

Kevin Jr., attorneys say, also deserves more compensatory education than the administrative judge awarded for the school services MSCS did not provide. Separately, it requests MSCS pay for Kevin Jr. to attend a private school that can meet his needs.

The appeal also seeks attorneys fees and some reimbursements to the Bardwell family for money they’ve spent to make up for services the school district did not provide, a monetary relief administrative law judges cannot award, according to the complaint.

Goode, an attorney in the case for the plaintiffs, did not return immediate request for comment Tuesday.

MSCS said Tuesday the district would not comment on pending litigation.

Kevin Sr. and Eboni Guy, who co-parent their blended family of four children, have described in interviews and court documents several efforts to secure education services for Kevin Jr.

The 9-year-old and his older brother and younger sister moved to Memphis to live with his father and Guy in July 2020. In October 2020, MSCS received documents including information about Kevin Jr.'s diagnoses from a previous education facility he attended, but at MSCS, Kevin Jr. did not have an IEP for the duration of the 2020-21 school year, which he completed virtually, according to the f.

Kevin Jr. had trouble logging in to his devices and working independently from home, according to the complaint.

The family wants the school district to follow disability law for Kevin Jr. and for other students like him.

“We can’t use the term pioneers because there are people that have been doing it before us, but at the same time we’re one of the first in a while I guess to put a face on it, I guess…In that regard, yeah, we’re putting a face on it that hasn’t been on there in a while,” Kevin Sr. told The Commercial Appeal in a recent interview. “That’s what it is.”

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

Comments / 5

yoyo
1d ago

a great father every child is entitled to an education that fits there needs, but it's ok to educate none citizens and hire who they need with no problems.

4
4
 

Related
WREG

Memphis can’t regulate gun storage because of these TN laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — So far this year, the Memphis Police Department reports more than 1,000 guns have been stolen from vehicles and last year, it was more than 2,000. The huge increase came after the state passed a law in 2014 allowing people to carry guns in their vehicles.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee school voucher opponents will seek another halt

Lawyers suing Tennessee over its private school voucher law say they will seek to block the program’s launch for a second time while they challenge the constitutionality of the embattled 2019 statute.Attorneys representing nine public school parents and community members in Memphis and Nashville filed papers Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court giving notice of their intention to seek an injunction this Friday. They asked for an expedited schedule for a...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

New law allows retired teachers to come back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The new law allowing teachers to come back to work without losing their retirement benefits is showing promise of returning teachers. With the surge of labor shortages across the country there seems to be hope for teachers in Tennessee. A new law allowing retired teachers to come...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Over 40 TN schools pledge support for ESA program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee visited Saint Benedict at Auburndale, a private school in Cordova, to continue the rollout of the state’s Education Savings Account program, also known as school vouchers. He said with the applications just opening in the last week, they’ve gotten more...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis-area man convicted for Jan. 6 crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-area man has been convicted on several counts for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Department of Justice reported Thursday. Matthew Bledsoe, 38, spent 22 minutes inside the U.S. Capitol after scaling a wall to get inside, prosecutors said. He was arrested Jan. 15, 2021. Bledsoe was found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police in Mississippi shoot Tennessee woman to death

Police in north Mississippi shot and killed a Tennessee woman Wednesday after officers said she led them on a car chase and then pointed a gun at them. WREG-TV reported that the DeSoto County coroner identified the woman killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi, as 39-year-old Molka Horton of Memphis, Tennessee. Her body was being sent to the Mississippi medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
HORN LAKE, MS
localmemphis.com

Memphis-Shelby County Schools welcomes retirees back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new state law allowing retired teachers in Tennessee to return to the classroom without losing their retirement benefits is helping to fuel a hiring boost for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS). To maximize the boost, the district is hosting open interviews for retired teachers interested in...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

DA wants to charge teen as adult in pastor’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s office announced in a press release Thursday they will seek to try the 15-year-old charged in the death of a Memphis pastor as an adult. The teen, who WREG is choosing not to identify, has been charged with first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of a robbery, carjacking, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Long lines continue to clog county clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were lined up around the corner on Wednesday in front of the County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza waiting for tags and other services. Residents braved the heat outside the office as COVID protocols are still in effect. With limited or no seating available, the clerk’s office is limited to standing inside and outside. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pastor’s passing becomes call to action to stop youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a Mid-South pastor. Memphis Police say Reverend Autura Eason-Williams was shot in her driveway in Whitehaven on Monday, July 18, as the teens stole her car. And MPD said a 15-year-old pulled the trigger. Hearts are broken...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawmaker was arrested for domestic assault and theft of property. An arrest warrant was issued for Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) on Saturday in Nashville. The victim told police that Harris, his ex-boyfriend, assaulted him. According to the police report, the victim went to Harris’...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton Co. child missing for over a year found, TBI says

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than a year missing, a Tipton County child has been located. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release Thursday that 13-year-old Carter Neal, who was on the TBI’s Endangered Child Alert list, was found safe. Neal, who was believed to...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis man accused of threatening Davidson County judge, prosecutor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with making threats against a judge and prosecutor in Davidson County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. Bobby Terrell Harris, 33, was booked into the Davidson County Jail on July 14, on two counts of Retailiation for Past Action, TBI said in a release. He is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Commissioners to take action against County Clerk Wanda Halbert due to tag ‘crisis’

UPDATE: The Shelby County Commission on Monday afternoon delayed a scheduled “no confidence” vote against County Clerk Wanda Halbert until Aug. 8. MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Shelby County Commissioners plan to take a ‘no confidence’ vote against Wanda Halbert Monday after the ongoing license plate ‘crisis.’ Sponsored by commissioners Brandon Morrison and Mark Billingsley, the resolution may […]
wmot.org

Police: Tennessee man held for psych eval after threatening a mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man police say had planned a mass shooting of people leaving a rap concert in downtown Memphis. Elijah Hyman went before a Shelby County judge on 30 charges of attempted murder and 30 more counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. The judge ordered Hyman held without bond and ordered an evaluation to determine his mental condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

