Gold medal moment: For this U of M student, Special Olympics are all about having fun

By Dima Amro, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Matthew Bell is a lot of things.

A Collierville resident. A University of Memphis student. A Lost Pizza Co. employee.

Now, he's also a Special Olympics gold medalist — and someone those around him think will one day make a great coach.

"There's nothing to it but just to have fun," said Bell, whom doctors diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was 3. "When I first joined the Special Olympics, I wasn't sure what I was going to be capable of. But once I got used to it more, had some time and practice, it felt like the opportunity of a lifetime."

Bell, a Collierville High School graduate, began playing basketball in seventh grade with his friends at Southaven's Sacred Heart School. After about four years, he decided to step it up on the court and joined Special Olympics Mississippi .

Since he started with Special Olympics Mississippi around seven years ago, Bell found his passion for not only basketball, but also track and field and cheering his teammates on.

"I always like to encourage some of the other opponents to have some fun as well," Bell said. "It's pretty challenging at first, but once you feel like you need to develop that encouragement to inspire others, it can just be pretty much amazing to watch you identify that strategy."

In June, at the USA Games in Orlando , Bell won gold in the 200 meters, silver in the long jump and a ribbon for the 4x100 relay. This was his first time competing in the USA Games.

He said his collection of accolades has grown to around 30 medals since he began with Special Olympics, but all that matters to him are the memories with his friends.

President of Special Olympics Mississippi Monica Daniels has known Bell for five years and has watched him grow from a shy teenager to a hype man for his teammates.

"Winning a medal was just secondary to him," Daniels said. "He was more excited to celebrate with all the new friends he made from across the country. That's just how he is."

Daniels has "big plans" for Bell after seeing the way he interacts with other athletes — teammates and opponents.

"He's the kind of athlete that I can see also himself becoming a coach," she said. "He just has tremendous capacity and understanding and empathy and is incredibly inclusive."

She said Bell could also join the Special Olympics board if he continues his path of camaraderie and optimism.

"He is like the greatest hype squad," she said. "He is always cheering people up and cheering them on and wanting them to do the best that they can, which is why I want him to be a coach."

Bell said it's gratifying watching his teammates have fun, and the medals just add to the enjoyment.

"Part of the USA Games, at the start, was difficult but normally I didn't care if it was difficult or not," Bell said. "All that matters to me is just to have fun. Look where I am now."

Bell currently attends TigerLIFE , a two-year transitional assistive program, as a junior at the University of Memphis. When he's not in school, Bell focuses on his passion for graphic design and concocting pizzas and "Oreo specials" at Lost Pizza Co. in Collierville .

Jeff Bell, his dad, said Matthew aspired to attend college after watching his friends do the same. Jeff also said his son had hoped to work in a restaurant since high school and now he rolls out dough and "is hooked on house salads" at the pizza shop. Matthew has worked at Lost Pizza Co. for four months.

Jeff showed off his son's colorful Orlando USA Games graphic design work decorated with the rainbow as the background, stick figures racing down a track, the Special Olympics symbol and a quote from an athlete, which read "let me win, but if I cannot win let me be brave in the attempt."

He said Matthew enjoys creating posters and other digital designs when he's not honed in on perfecting his pizza or running stance.

Jeff boasted about his son's ability to work with others not only in college and in the workplace, but also in Special Olympics.

"As far as Special Olympics, it has never been about winning trophies or medals but simply doing your best at whatever sport an individual wants to play," Jeff said. "How long will he compete, who knows? But as Matthew said, 'Look at me now.'"

Matthew continues to compete for now, but he said once he no longer enjoys it, he'll stop. He does not expect that to be soon, though.

"That's one of the things I'm never sure about," Matthew said about quitting the games. "I guess only time will tell, maybe."

The next Special Olympics USA Games will be in four years in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For now, Matthew plans to concentrate on school, work, art and his friendships — but he does hope to qualify for the 2026 games.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

