'Enough is enough:' West Tennessee officials join forces to combat gun violence

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
 2 days ago
West Tennessee officials met Monday at Lane College to take a step forward in the fight against community violence in Jackson — a rising problem over the last year.

Following numerous meetings hosted by District 2 City Councilmember Johnny Dodd to organize community response to the startling increase in local gun violence, a coalition named iCare — Community, Advocacy, Resilience and Empowerment— compromised of law enforcement officers, civic leaders, government officials and clergy members will be hosting a summit in August to educate and rally the community.

The initiative originally started in Memphis with a group of community leaders, according to U.S. Attorney, Western District of Tennessee, Joseph Murphy Jr., who spoke at the event.

“This got started because my office had a meeting with clergy members in Memphis —because I don't know if you've heard, but we've got a little bit of a problem with violence in Memphis,” Murphy said. “And we did some community outreach…. we were all a little discouraged, and we decided we were going to do something.”

The group originally settled on a “wrap around” event, where numerous topics of violence were addressed, and the turnout was amazing.

'Spread the conversation':Jackson residents, local leaders march against gun violence

“We had the first one in November of last year, and we've had two more, and we've had as many as 200 people attend at a time,” he said.

And then, the connection to Jackson — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller reached out, along with Dodd, to bring their work to the city.

Matthew Marshall of United Way, who also spoke at the event, described the move to bring the Memphis program into the community.

“This, for us, began in the beginning of this year around January or February, and started with Councilman Dodd pulling together leaders from across the Jackson community to talk about the issues of community violence,” he said. “It's no secret that unfortunately we've seen an uptick in community violence. And so we began coming together at the leadership of Councilman Dodd to figure out how we could go about addressing these issues in Jackson.”

The program brings together the “Seven P’s:” pastors, politicians, parents, proprietors, policeman, principals and partners, and will give each of them an opportunity to voice their needs and aspirations at the August summit.

“The reality is that the world is just beginning,” Marshall said. “We still have a long way to go to make Jackson what we all dream that it can be.”

Murphy agreed.

“(Violence) is a problem in West Tennessee, but it's not a problem that can't be solved,” he said. “We are not talking about changing the weather. We're not talking about changing the tides or eliminating hurricanes. We're talking about changing people. And that's what this is about.”

Jackson has seen a rise in gun violence over the past year with multiple shootings in the area claiming a number of lives.

Jackson Police Chief Tom Corley called the rise “stark” and detailed the impact community policing can have on the area.

“We're going out there, and we're trying to find, to solve (violence issues) before they begin,” he said. ”But they’re here, and we could make 500 arrests or 1,000 arrests and it's still not going to change that cycle.”

According to Corley, around 47 guns have been taken off the streets under the community policing initiative Blue Impact, which was rekindled in recent months after its push last year. The program will work hand in hand with the iCare initiative to further energize community involvement in safety.

“It even took a lot of drugs off the street, as well, and 300 some-odd arrests or charges,” he said. “When we do that type of initiative, you know, it needs to be just a constant.”

ICare’s summit will be held on Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lane College’s Chambers-McClure Academic Center. All Jackson-Madison County residents are welcome. Activities will include speakers and workshops on issues such as gang violence, educational impact, mental health issues and domestic violence. There will also be a children’s section.

Dodd in particular is excited to see such forward momentum.

“Sometimes it takes a while to organize,” said Dodd. “ I've been working on committees for several years, and I'm always, always been about the community and making the community better. So sometimes it takes a long time, but I hope that we can keep this organization together to do what's best."

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

