ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

It all started with jazz: Looking back on 60 years of the Cincinnati Music Festival

By Jeff Suess, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAGxu_0gldxwmA00

The Cincinnati Music Festival, 60 years old this year, has evolved as much as the music scene has over the decades.

It began in 1962 as the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival, founded by George Wein, who had organized the first outdoor jazz festival in Newport, Rhode Island, and Cincinnati promoter Dion Santangelo. The two had previously teamed up to present a jazz festival in French Lick, Indiana, in 1958, but after a few years decided to bring it to Cincinnati.

The Queen City’s first jazz festival was held Aug. 24-26, 1962, at the Carthage Fairgrounds (now the Hamilton County Fairgrounds).

It was a time before concerts were big events, and city police were nervous about a wild jazz crowd. City building commissioner Donald Hunter publicly worried that the fairgrounds grandstand could accommodate “normal sedate patronage” but could not stand up to jazz fans “stomping and stamping about.”

The 1962 festival featured jazz greats Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Dave Brubeck, as well as a deeper dive into the jazz scene with pianist Ahmad Jamal and drummer Jo Jones. From the beginning, local musicians have been featured prominently as well. The emcee was Father Norman O’Connor, the “jazz priest,” to help allay any fears of an unruly audience.

“The one main achievement of the festival was that it gave jazz a solidity, speaking culturally, that it had not enjoyed in the City of Cincinnati,” wrote Cincinnati Post critic Dale Stevens.

Muhammad Ali, then a young boxing contender from Louisville known as Cassius Clay, attended the 1962 and ’63 festivals to read a poem to promote his upcoming fights. “If (Sonny) Liston gives me any jive, I’ll take him in five,” Ali recited in 1963.

Shifting from jazz to R&B, soul

The Ohio Valley Jazz Festival moved to Crosley Field in 1964, then Riverfront Stadium in 1971. It had continued to draw top-tier jazz performers, including Count Basie, Chet Baker, Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane, but bringing in singer Dionne Warwick in 1968 was the sign of changing times. The jazz festival became a two-day stadium event for R&B and soul acts.

Soon, “fashion was as lively as the music,” Enquirer fashion editor Janelle wrote in 1971. Everything from jeans and sandals to hotpants, tuxedos with wide collars and evening gowns with plunging necklines. “Colors flashed and clashed, seeming to actually give off a vibration of their own as musicians blasted the air with their notes.”

Kool cigarettes became the sponsor in 1975 and was added to the name: Ohio Valley Kool Jazz Festival. Yet, after several years of “jazzless jazz festivals,” as Enquirer critic Cliff Radel put it, “jazz” was dropped from the name in 1985 so there was no confusion about the type of music being played. It was almost as though “Kool” was the descriptor for the festival itself.

Santangelo family business

Festival co-founder Dino Santangelo, who had also co-produced the Beatles’ concert at Crosley Field in 1966, died at age 52 just days before the 1986 festival.

More than merely putting on an event, Santangelo had used the festival to improve the city’s relations with Black musicians and visitors. He proposed the NAACP black-tie ball before each festival.

“I’ll never forget that for years, when Blacks would come in for the jazz festival, they would complain that the hotels were mistreating them. Their business was just not appreciated,” said Sylvester Murray, former Cincinnati city manager. “Dino was cooperative. When Black people came to town, they felt welcome because of Dino.”

Dino’s brother, Joe Santengelo, who had helped stuff envelopes for the first jazz festival when he was 13, continued the family business as the Santengelo Group.

Returned with a new name

Luther Vandross became a mainstay headliner for the Kool Festival in the 1980s. R&B legends James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and the hometown Isley Brothers also took to the stage in Cincinnati. Hip-hop acts like Slick Rick and Rob Base have been more prominent in recent years.

Kool cigarettes left after 1987 and it became the Riverfront Stadium Festival, then the Coors Light Festival when the stadium was renamed Cinergy Field in 1997.

Coors ended its sponsorship in 2001, but Joe Santengelo was unable to secure a new sponsor due to the boycott in Cincinnati following the racial unrest in the city that year, and the festival was canceled in 2002.

It returned in 2005 with a new name, Cincinnati Music Festival, and a new venue, Paul Brown Stadium. Procter & Gamble and Macy’s have been sponsors. Since 2006, the Santangelo Group has partnered with Ohio Valley Entertainment, a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Bengals, as co-promoters. The street fest Festival513 has accompanied the music since 2007.

The 2020 music festival, with Janet Jackson scheduled as the headliner, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, the 60-year tradition is finally back, a 60-year tradition.

Sources: Enquirer and Post archives, “The Ohio Valley Jazz Festival” by Scott M. Santangelo, “Myself Among Others: A Life in Music” by George Wein with Nate Chinen.

2022 Cincinnati Music Festival schedule

Thursday, July 21

Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid and Arin Ray at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Friday, July 22

Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Toni! Tony! Tone! and Jonathan Butler at Paul Brown Stadium.

Saturday, July 23

Janet Jackson, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, Kirk Whalum at Paul Brown Stadium.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cincymusic.com

REVIEW: Little Feat at The Taft Theatre

The story of Country Rock legends Little Feat in 2022 is about continuing Lowell George ad Bill Payne’s legacy. A band who’s run in the ‘70s created arguably some of the best rock music of that decade. However, their legacy hasn’t seemed to garner the same attention as their peers like the Allman Brothers or Lynyrd Skynyrd.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Batsakes Hat Shop owner outfits music festival attendees

CINCINNATI — Organizers say the Cincinnati Music Festival brings in more than $100 million to the region. It’s a boom for small businesses, especially for a hat shop owner who has been benefitting from the event since the very beginning in 1962. Gus Miller is the proprietor of...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Louisville, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 21–24

Get ready to groove at the Cincinnati Music Festival, see performances by talented pianists from around the world, sing along to a hit Broadway musical, see a classic Shakespeare rom-com in your local park, and dance all night at these Greater Cincinnati events. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Cincinnati’s weekend...
CINCINNATI, OH
stadiumjourney.com

Jack Adam Stadium- Cincinnati Steam

The Cincinnati Steam are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League; the team began operations in 2006 in the league. The organization plays at three different venues in Cincinnati, including the Reds Youth Academy, a couple of games at Xavier University, and Jack Adam Stadium, the home of the Elder High School baseball program. However, this is not your typical high school baseball field.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there's plenty of things to do, including music festivals, pet adoption events, races and more. Whether you want to dance at Paul Brown Stadium or relax with a beer and celebrate Christmas in July, there's for sure something for you to enjoy this weekend. Here are the top nine events happening around the Tri-State this weekend:
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Vandross
Person
George Wein
Person
Dave Brubeck
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Louis Armstrong
Cincinnati CityBeat

14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 22-24)

The Cincy Soul: The Black Taste festival will bring over 75 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and vendors to Fountain Square. The festival offers “an opportunity to learn and experience diverse African-American cultures, heritage and traditions through visual performance arts, cultural displays and demonstrations,” according to the event’s website. There will also be live performances from Raekwon, Dave Hollister and Speed Walton. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. July 22; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. July 23; noon-10 p.m. July 24. Free admission. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown, cincysoulblacktaste.com. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Donzetta Nuxhall, widow of Reds broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, dies at 93

Donzetta Nuxhall was content to remain in the shadow of her famous husband, legendary Reds broadcast and pitcher Joe Nuxhall. But Donzetta, who died Thursday morning at 93, was plenty busy. She was a devoted mother raising their two sons, Phil and Kim. She clipped and pasted newspaper clippings into numerous scrapbooks and framed photos from Joe's 63 years with the Reds. She was the one who didn't approve of teenage son Phil buying hip-hugger jeans in the 1960s, and insisted he take them back to the store.
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Music Festival#Bengals#French#Cincinnati Post
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Children of Gold Star founder to open bar, restaurant Frankie's Sips & Savories in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new bar and restaurant is coming to downtown Cincinnati, and this one is founded by the children of Gold Star founder Frank Daoud. Frankie's Sips & Savories is a way for the four Daoud siblings — Muna, Samir, Samar and Sami — to honor their late father and "celebrate his love for life, music, travel, family, good drinks and good food," a press release said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Opal is as sweet as can be!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to man's best friend, Opal is as friendly as they come!. She's a very small, and very sweet dog. Opal absolutely loves being around people, but is also relaxed around other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox 19

Findlay Market celebrates 170 years in business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Market commemorates turning 170-years-old this weekend, making it the oldest continuously operated public market in Ohio. The Birthday Bash will be held on Saturday with live music and entertainment, a cake-cutting ceremony with Mayor Aftab Pureval and a special night-time market. Art Gallery Fundraiser. From 1-9...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Holtman's Donut Shop to close OTR location Sunday

CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donuts Shop to close Over-the-Rhine location after being open for nine years the business announced in a Facebook post on Friday. "Our family and team want to thank everyone for 9 years of wonderful business, fun, and opportunity to serve the incredible community of Over-the-Rhine," the shop wrote. "We have made irreplaceable memories and connections along the way."
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Named Top 20 Best Ice Cream City in America

Cincinnati just took home some distinguished dessert honors in a national list of "Best Ice Cream Cities" — and it's not just because we're finally getting a Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream. Clever, a self-proclaimed "real estate data company," just released its 2022 rankings of the best cities for ice...
CINCINNATI, OH
firstsportz.com

“Businesswoman?” Serena Williams talks about funding and start-ups at Cincinnati’s Black Tech Week

23-time Grand Slam victor Serena Williams is the record holder for the most slams in the Open era for women. She has established her superiority throughout the years by holding the Women’s Tennis Association’s World No. 1 ranking for 319 weeks, including a joint-record of 186 straight weeks. She has also closed the year as the No. 1 player five times. She is one of the world’s best-paid female athletes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy