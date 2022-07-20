ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Paul Goldschmidt, former Texas State slugger, blasts off with 1st inning homer in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt hits an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, May 31, 2022,… Read More

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Former Texas State slugger Paul Goldschmidt crushed a home run in the first inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Goldschmidt, in his fourth season with the St. Louis Cardinals, starred in San Marcos for head coach Ty Harrington from 2007-2009 and set numerous offensive records for the Bobcats. He still has the career records for home runs (36), RBIs (179) and slugging percentage (.619.)

His power was on full display in the opening frame of the Midsummer Classic in Hollywood. He clobbered a Shane McClanahan fastball 415 feet to left-center field for a solo home run to give the NL an early 2-0 lead.

It was his only at-bat of the game. The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman replaced Goldschmidt in the third inning.

Goldschmidt was the NL’s starting first baseman in his seventh selection, but it’s his first all-star nod with the Cardinals. Goldschmidt was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft and quickly made a name for himself. He was named to the NL all-star team six consecutive years from 2013-2018 with the Diamondbacks.

In 12 big-league seasons, Goldschmidt is a .295 hitter with 300 home runs, 997 RBIs and a .916 on-base plus slugging percentage.

The American League answered Goldschmidt’s bomb with a pair of its own in the fourth inning off the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin. New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton blasted a 2-run home run 457 feet to tie the game at 2-2, then Minnesota’s Byron Buxton followed it with a 425-foot dinger to give the away team the lead.

The home runs held up and the AL won its ninth-consecutive all-star game 3-2. Astros pitcher Framber Valdez was awarded the pitching win with a hitless inning and the Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase picked up the save. Gonsolin, who hasn’t lost during the regular season this year, was tagged with the all-star game loss after giving up the home runs to Stanton and Buxton.

The AL has won 21 of the last 25 all-star games. The winning streak has the AL ahead in the all-time standings at 47-43-2.

Stanton, who grew up in Los Angeles, was named the game’s MVP with his 2-run home run that tied the game.

