'Peace Cincinnati' mural aims to raise awareness of Cincinnati gun violence

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

Kyle Holbrook has known more people to die of gun violence than the years he's been alive.

The Miami-based artist lost 46 family members and friends at the hands of shooters throughout his life. Those experiences are just one of many that inspire him in his art, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hrTY_0gldxbU900

Holbrook is a Pittsburgh native, but he has honed in on the Queen City as a subject for his latest mural, "Peace Cincinnati," due to gun homicides increasing during the pandemic.

The mural is being unveiled to the public 11 a.m. Wednesday. Holbrook won't be in attendance, but he hopes attendees will use the opportunity to converse about how gun violence has impacted their lives.

"I think everybody in society, especially in places that have experienced so much violence like Cincinnati, get inundated so often, because it happens so often," he said. "I don’t see the families able to mourn or their loved ones get the attention they deserve."

It's a simple message on the building on Logan Street. "Stop Gun Violence" is written over graffiti beside the 12 feet by 6 feet painting of a hand flashing a peace sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8ied_0gldxbU900

Holbrook founded Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project (MLK Mural), a public arts project aimed at galvanizing youth to focus their energy into art. He hopes the mural's message reaches young people, too.

"It’s getting younger and younger, the victims and the people doing the shootings," he said. "To have to grow up in Cincinnati, you see some cool murals. But to have one speak to your life right in your neighborhood will be impactful."

Holbrook's "Peace Cincinnati" mural is located at 1826 Logan St. Those interested are encouraged to view it at 11 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Peace Cincinnati' mural aims to raise awareness of Cincinnati gun violence

