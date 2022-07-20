ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD: Pedestrian hit on University Parkway remains hospitalized

By Mackenzie Moore, Slater Teague
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man remains in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a pedestrian-related crash on University Parkway Tuesday night.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the man, identified as John Gonder, had been attempting to cross the westbound lanes of University Parkway just before 9:20 p.m. when a car hit him “as he ran into its path.”

A second vehicle rear-ended the car involved in the pedestrian-related crash. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were injured and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Gonder remains in the Johnson City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the release states.

A section of University Parkway closed to traffic due to the crash, according to Washington County dispatch.

Dispatchers said the westbound lanes of University Parkway closed at the Carter County line. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, the area reopened to traffic.

No further details have been released at this time.

993thex.com

Woman Arrested After Hitting Boyfriend In Head With Drywall Hammer

Johnson City Police arrest a woman who allegedly took a dry wall hammer and hit her boyfriend in the head. Police responded to 2804 Plymouth Road No.5 and arrested Sharon L. Carlton. Authorities say a male victim on the scene told them his girlfriend had struck in the head with a drywall hammer. Police reported the male had injuries consistent with the allegations he made. Carlton is charged with aggravated Domestic Assault. Carlton is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on bond.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TDOT: Crash on I-26 near Gray exit caused congestion

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West caused delays in Washington County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map states a single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 12.6 shortly after 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., both westbound...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Business owner faces criminal charges for allowing massive tire dump

Criminal charges have been filed against the business owner who created a massive, illegal tire dump in downtown Elizabethton. Timothy Sherrill Zimmerman, of Johnson City, has been charged with aggravated criminal littering for his role in allowing discarded tires to amass at his former business, Betsy Used Tires and Batteries, 332 West Elk Ave.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
