JCPD: Pedestrian hit on University Parkway remains hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man remains in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a pedestrian-related crash on University Parkway Tuesday night.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the man, identified as John Gonder, had been attempting to cross the westbound lanes of University Parkway just before 9:20 p.m. when a car hit him “as he ran into its path.”

A second vehicle rear-ended the car involved in the pedestrian-related crash. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were injured and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Gonder remains in the Johnson City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the release states.

A section of University Parkway closed to traffic due to the crash, according to Washington County dispatch.

Dispatchers said the westbound lanes of University Parkway closed at the Carter County line. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, the area reopened to traffic.

No further details have been released at this time.

