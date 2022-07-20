ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-year-old driver dead after vehicle strikes tree on Route 17 in Gloucester

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old woman died in a crash in Gloucester Tuesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route 17, south of Ark Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, a 20-year-old woman from Saluda, was traveling southbound on Route 17 when the vehicle ran off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

State Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died on impact.

