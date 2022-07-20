ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Female lion at Alabama zoo dies during introduction to new male

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXEUC_0gldx2s500

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials with the Birmingham Zoo confirmed via social media on Tuesday that the facility’s female lion, Akili, was killed during an introduction to a new male lion.

News of the fatal Monday afternoon encounter was shared on the zoo’s official Facebook page.

According to the post, Akili, an African lioness, was born in 2005 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but was relocated to the Birmingham facility two years later to live with African lion Kwanza. The majestic couple shared five cubs, but Kwanza died last year, prompting zoo officials to partner with the Lion Species Survival Plan to identify a new male companion for Akili.

The lengthy introduction process between Akili and Josh began in April.

“Animal introductions are always risky because wild animals can be unpredictable and we cannot control their interactions,” Hollie Colahan, Birmingham Zoo’s deputy director and coordinator of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Lion Species Survival Plan, stated in the post.

“Unfortunately, Akili sustained serious injuries within the first few minutes of the (Monday) meeting, and despite immediate intervention by the Animal Care and Animal Health teams, she succumbed to her injuries and died Monday afternoon,” she added.

According to AL.com, Akili’s cubs left Birmingham at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2012. The two males, Baron and Vulcan, were relocated to Montgomery Zoo, also in Alabama. The three females – Asha, Kimba and Lily – were sent to African Safari in Puebla, Mexico, the news outlet reported.

“The loss of an animal is always sad but when it is sudden and unexpected, that makes it particularly difficult,” Birmingham Zoo President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn stated in the Facebook post.

“Please keep the amazing team and everyone that worked with Akili in your thoughts as there are no words that can ease the pain of such a spontaneous loss. We are thankful that so many in the community had a chance to see and experience Akili. She was a great ambassador for her wild counterparts,” she added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 23

Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.
ALABAMA STATE
kalb.com

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Catherine Davidson, who currently serves as the president of the Alexandria City Council and represents District 4, has announced that she is running for mayor. The Rapides Parish School Board is exploring ways to respond to the critical shortage in the healthcare industry and provide more career opportunities for students through partnerships within the community.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Nick 97.5

Paroled Notorious And Brutal Child Killer Moves To Alabama

I can not find one single connection to the state of Alabama in this double murderer of children's past history. Tuscaloosa? Northport? Birmingham? What city will this callous child killing individual make their new home?. More on that later. Yes, a very notorious killer of two children, is on her...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Pets & Animals
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Birmingham, AL
WHNT News 19

Nurse reported missing during trip to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a nurse who went missing after leaving her home in Columbia, South Carolina to head to Alabama. Shauna Brown, 39, was last seen July 10, according to her mother, Mozella Brown. Brown said her daughter, a nurse at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, had left early that morning to head to Samford University in Birmingham to complete her clinicals to become a nurse practitioner. Brown said her daughter had been taking online classes from Samford.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
courierjournal.net

Best Chef in the South

(original pub date, July 10) Muscle Shoals native Adam Evans is the 2022 James Beard Best Chef in the South award winner, and it’s a title he doesn’t take lightly. The honor came June 13 in Chicago, Illinois, at this year’s James Beard Awards, which are often referred to as the “Oscars of the Food World.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Cullman Daily News

It’s A Family Seafood Affair

Claude Vaughn, an owner of Captain Claude’s Kitchen, is a professional fishing Captain in the Gulf of Mexico. While being gone for work took up much of his time, he was looking at a way to put his love for seafood to use and be able to spend more time with his family.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Lion Cubs#African#Birmingham Zoo#Al Com
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South 2022 update

CULLMAN, Ala. – Shane Quick, founder of Cullman’s premier music event Rock the South (RTS), has lived and learned with each of the festival’s passing years, seeking to improve the “Biggest Party in the South” with the experience gained through the successes and the failures.   RTS 2022 will be held Aug. 5-6 at 1872 County Road 469, known locally as the York Farm property, its home since its migration from Heritage Park in 2019. Traffic plans are unchanged from 2021.  Quick took time to address some of the concerns from last year’s two-day event, including the dust storms and muddy mayhem potential.  In...
CULLMAN, AL
utv44.com

AL residents crossing state lines for lottery tickets

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $630 million dollars. The next drawing Friday night is sure to have people lining up to buy tickets. Including many from right here in Alabama who will need to travel across state lines into Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, or Tennessee because there is no lottery in our state.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
wbrc.com

Horse Power and Mule Power

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a few common phrases you hear often like ‘stubborn as a mule’ or ‘I feel the need for speed.’ In Cullman County, Ed Green knows both. The mule is Matilda. Even when she acts like she’s not doing much, Ed says she’s thinking, “They’re very analytical. The think a lot about what they do before the do it, where a horse is a fight or flight animal and it’s usually flight, but a mule will think things over. That’s why people think a lot of times they’re stubborn but they’re actually being analytical about it. She’s in retirement. After she dropped out of school she went into retirement. I think everybody needs a mule for humility.”
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
howafrica.com

Heartbreaking Facts About The 16th Street Church Bombing In Birmingham, Alabama

Here’s a look at what you need to know about the Birmingham, Alabama, church bombing that killed four African-American girls during church services in 1963. September 15, 1963 – A bomb blast at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, kills four African-American girls during church services. At least 14 others are injured in the explosion, including Sarah Collins, the 12-year-old sister of Addie Mae Collins, who loses an eye.
AL.com

World Games human trafficking operation leads to rescue of several victims, including children, and dozens of arrests

Dozens of people were arrested, multiple human trafficking victims identified and helped, and seven missing children recovered, during a month-long operation surrounding the World Games in Birmingham. Homeland Security Investigations carried out the extensive operation as part of the World Games Human Exploitation Task Force, authorities said Monday. Dubbed “Operation...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
109K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy