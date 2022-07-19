ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Frenchtown, finally at full strength, moves into Fair Tournament finals

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
Frenchtown opened the 62nd annual Monroe County Fair Baseball Tournament with impressive wins over Dundee and Summerfield.

And the team wasn’t even at full strength.

Coach Mike Barton and his son Hunter were out of town with Hunter playing in a basketball tournament.

The Bartons were back Tuesday and Frenchtown showed how powerful it could be with all its weapons, beating Ash-Carleton 14-3 in the winners’ bracket finals.

“We got good pitching and definitely the hitting was good,” Barton said. “We only struck out two or three times the whole game.”

The total was three strikeouts while the offense banged out 13 hits and produced runs in all four innings of the mercy-rule contest.

That was more than enough as Frenchtown pitching yielded only three hits.

Hunter Barton started and was dominant.

The six outs in his two scoreless innings to start the game came on five strikeouts and a chopper back to the mound.

He showed a touch of nerves by walking the first hitter he faced then struck out three in a row to end the opening frame.

“That was the goal, to get him out on the mound and throw some strikes,” Mike Barton said.

Ash-Carleton looked like it might escape the first inning with minimum damage, but a two-single by Jaydin Hopper produced a run with a single then scored on a double by Zeke Boggs.

That was the start of a big game for Hopper.

He stroked a two-out, two-run triple in the second and plated two more runs with a single in the third.

Hopper finished 3-for-3 with 5 RBI and 2 runs.

Barton wound up 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI singles, a walk and 3 runs.

Brayden Burkmier also scored three times and had an RBI single to go along with a double.

Caleb Henry was 2-for-2.

Kaden Appel’s two-run double was the big hit for Ash-Carleton. Sam Geiger drove in the other run with a single and Luke Hedges also had a hit.

Ash-Carleton drops down into the losers’ bracket to play Ida Gold at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that contest will take on Frenchtown in the first game of the finals at 6:15 p.m.

A second -game, if necessary, would be played at 5 p.m. Thursday.

All games are played on the Fairgrounds Diamond behind the Monroe County Drain Commission offices on S. Raisinville Rd.

Ida Blue 5, Ida Gold 4

Grayson Cunnngham beat out an infield single to drive in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

"That was clutch," Ida Blue coach Eric Mason said. "He was clutch all day. ... He is our lead-off hitter for a reason. He does an excellent job."

Blue, an 11-under team, was playing against Ida's older team.

"I told the kids, 'The baseball doesn't know how old you are,'" Mason said.

Blue took an early lead with three runs in the first inning. Parker Mason doubled and Brody Lehr singled to set up a two-run single by Sam Brandjord.

Singles by Brandjord and Brayden Healy helped bring home another run in the fourth.

Cunningham, Mason and Brandjord had two hits each and Cunningham got the pitching win with two scoreless innings.

Ida Gold scored three times in the second inning keyed by a Zane Prewitt double and a Cole Brown single, Brown had a fourth-inning double following a single by Gab Sontag for another run in the fourth.

Sontag went 2-for-3.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Frenchtown, finally at full strength, moves into Fair Tournament finals

