Bucks County, PA

Worth the drive: Unique kid-friendly places beyond Bucks County to check out this summer

By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
We’re halfway through summer and if you’re a parent of young kids, you’ve probably spent these past few weeks finding every possible way to keep your little ones entertained.

Whether your goal is to build fun memories — or simply wear them out till they sleep, so you can binge-watch something other than "Bluey" — you’ve been working overtime to give your family a memorable summer.

At this point, you’ve probably had the chance to visit many of Bucks County’s popular family attractions­. There’s the Bucks County Children’s Museum, Peddler’s Village, Sesame Place, Shady Brook Farm, Hellerick’s Farm, Mr. B’s Coffeehouse, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Churchville Nature Center, free events offered at Bucks County Free Library branches and dozens of community playgrounds, just to name a few.

You may have even explored a few local hidden gems, like Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve or Van Sant Historic Airfield.

Some days were big wins: Your kids played contently, you managed to snap the perfect photo and finished it all off with ice cream for everyone. And perhaps other days didn’t go as planned. Your toddler hid the car keys, you forgot to pack extra diapers and you drove a half hour to a spray park just to learn it was closed for maintenance.

Either way, parents, you’ve done a great job. Congratulations on making it this far.

By now though, you might be looking for a change of scenery and wanting to venture out a little further. So, to help you out, we’ve come up with five unique places within a short drive of Bucks County to round out your summer bucket list.

Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, Philadelphia

Founded in 1899, this free, 6.5-acre playground and 16,000-square-foot playhouse provides plenty of room for imaginative, unstructured free play with more than 50 pieces of state-of-the-art play equipment designed for children 10 and younger and a Tot-Lot for children 5 and younger.

The Playhouse, which has undergone an extensive renovation and reopened to the public on Jan. 8, 2022, is a three-story brick and masonry structure featuring a variety of play opportunities from riding tricycles to tumbling to putting on a puppet show.

Don’t miss the Ann Newman Giant Wooden Slide, one of Smith’s original pieces of play equipment built in 1905. At 13 feet wide and 39 feet long, even mom and dad will want a turn.

Check their website for special events hosted throughout the year, including Kidchella, a kids music festival with upcoming concerts on July 22 and Aug. 19. Tickets for Kidchella are $12 a person and can be purchased online.

Take note, no pets are allowed in the playground or playhouse with the exception of service animals.

Go: Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse is located 3500 East Reservoir Drive in East Fairmount Park in Philadelphia; 215-765-4325; smithplayground.org

Howell Living History Farm, Hopewell NJ

Take a trip just across the river to Mercer County and see history come to life at this centuries-old working farm, where visitors can tour the grounds and participate in hands-on activities allowing you and your family to step back in time to appreciate traditional farming methods dating back to the 18th century.

Each week focuses on a particular seasonal farming activity, like sheep shearing, wheat harvesting, blacksmithing or cider-making. This is more than a simple re-enactment; you’ll get to watch real farmers at work, and even get the chance to help, as they plant and harvest crops, care for animals, build fences, raise barns, cook and tend to chores.

Check their website for a complete schedule, plus additional program offerings like children’s story times, nature walks and preschool Fridays.

Go: Howell Living History Farm is located at 70 Woodens Ln. in Hopewell, NJ; 609-737-3299; howellfarm.org

Sky Café at Sky Manor Airport, Pittstown NJ

If your little one is obsessed with planes or you think you have a future pilot on your hands, then you’ll want to check out Sky Café, where you can enjoy breakfast or lunch while catching a view of airplanes, helicopters and hot air balloons at Sky Manor Airport.

With a menu that is beyond basic, with items like their bacon-stuffed French toast, spicy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and the mac & cheese burger, you won't leave hungry. Their kids menu offers some children's favorites to keep even your pickiest eater happy. And for those really wanting to get into the spirit, try one of their aptly- named dishes such as the aviator skillet or black hawk omelet.

Be sure to keep an eye out for special events, like free airplane rides, hosted by Sky Manor Airport.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available. And they are open every day except Tuesdays.

Go: Sky Café at Sky Manor Airport is located at 48 Sky Manor Rd. in Pittstown, NJ; 908-996-3442; skymanorairport.com/sky-cafe

Philadelphia Museum of Illusions, Philadelphia

Take a trip down to Old City and visit the Philadelphia Museum of Illusions, which just opened in March, for a visual, sensory and educational experience featuring optical illusions, stereograms and holograms across specially designed immersive rooms and more than 60 exhibits.

It’s a great place to snap that perfect selfie and have fun while learning exactly how these mind-bending illusions work to trick your mind.

Ticket pricing varies and can be purchased online or at the door. Family packages and group rates are also available.

Go: Philadelphia Museum of Illusions is located at 401 Market St. in Philadelphia; 267-703-2270;moiphilly.com

Superior Play Systems, Norristown

Even if you’ve never heard of Superior Play Systems, you’ve likely seen their products in dozens of backyards. You know, those cedar playsets with slides, a couple swings and maybe even monkey bars or a rock-climbing wall.

At select locations, Superior Play’s showrooms double as pay-to-play indoor playgrounds where you can purchase an all-day pass for as low as $10, which allows your kids play, swing, slide, climb and jump to their heart’s content on a variety of playset equipment, trampolines and basketball hoops.

It’s a great alternative for rainy days or if you just want to escape the heat. Keep in mind, that while they do have stores in Bucks County, their closest pay-to-play indoor playground is in Norristown.

Go: Superior Play Systems is located at 2554 Industry Ln. in Norristown; 610-200-6799; superiorplay.com/parties-play/superplaytime/

