Indian restaurant Everest opens in Edinboro; Royal Chopstix welcomes diners in

A new Indian restaurant, Everest, opened June 27 at 222 W. Plum St., Edinboro, and owner Krishna Paudel said she plans to open a similar one in Millcreek Township on West Ridge Road in early autumn.

"My restaurant is totally Indian and Nepali," she said. "Mostly North Indian food and little bit of Nepali." Paudel, 36, a Nepali refugee, met her husband, Randeep Paudel, also a Nepali refugee, in the United States.

"Before (coming to Erie), I had a restaurant in Vermont for seven years and we decided to move here for our parents, who are in Erie," Krishna Paudel said. She came to the U.S. in 2012 and her friends and family encouraged her to open a restaurant. She and her husband both learned to cook in Nepal, but she wanted more help. She said she also knew two Indian chefs in New York City, and she offered them each 25% of the business if they came with her to Erie. Head chef Phurpa Sherpa and cook Lo Kunchok both agreed and are running the kitchen.

"The business is doing very very well," Krishna Paudel said. "We've done no advertising and business is good."

The Edinboro location is open daily from noon to 10 p.m., according to its Facebook page, which includes a menu. For more information, call 814-250-2030 or visit bit.ly/everestintheboro or bit.ly/everestedinboro.

A new franchise of the Storming Crab, 7781 Peach St., Summit Township, opened in May, according to its website and Facebook page. The menu includes seafood by the pound, such as crab legs, fresh lobster, shrimp; dishes such as po'boys, salads and fried combo baskets; a kids menu; and more. Visit erie.stormingcrab.us/order. Call ahead to pick up at 814-315-0662, dine in, or order delivery through the Door Dash app. They're open Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Popeye's, 2600 W. 12th St., was still closed on Monday. A sign put up on the door earlier this month blamed equipment failure and said it would be closed "until further notice." Calls to the restaurant and the corporate office regarding the location were not returned.

Royal Chopstix Asian Cuisine, 3444 West Lake Road, has reopened its dining room via reservations only, according to their Facebook page. To get a table, call 814-833-3339. You can also call that number to order takeout if the mood strikes you and reservations aren't available.

Padma Rai, owner of Southeast Asian restaurant Annapurna Kitchen, 1315 Parade St., was recently featured in a story by Erie Arts & Culture, which highlights a new American artist every Friday in June. "Padma Rai is the CEO of Gurung Fashion Design and owner of Annapurna Kitchen. Her ability to bridge the gap between Bhutanese culture through art, fashion and her involvement in the Bhutanese Kirat Rai Organization of America in Erie has instantiated her position in the city as someone who proudly represents the roots of culture," the feature said. "As an organizer for the Sakela festival, which took place June 11th in downtown Erie, Padma keeps herself immersed in the community by sharing her heritage and helping others find their way through the process of resettling in the United States." Find out more at bit.ly/annapurnapadma.

Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails, invented by Rebecca Styn at Room 33 Speakeasy, 1033 State St., have made the semi-final round in a competition called "Most Fundable Companies." Styn wrote on Facebook: "This is a big deal to us because somehow miraculously we were selected as part of a group of only 100 semi-finalists chosen from over 4,000 participants nationwide, making the top 2.5%."

The winners will be featured this October in the 2022 Most Fundable Companies List, she said, including recognition in Entrepreneur Magazine — and they'll get to attend a gala in Malibu.

"Malibu would be fun," Styn wrote.

