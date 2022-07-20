ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

The International Symphony Orchestra will offer full, in-person concert season

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 2 days ago
For the first time in two years the International Symphony Orchestra expects to perform a full season in Port Huron and Sarnia.

Led by Maestro Douglas Bianchi, the ISO will be performing 14 concerts split between the two cities in a season that starts on Sept. 30 and is scheduled to continue through April 2023.

In Port Huron, the concerts will take place at McMorran Theater and Port Huron Northern High School Auditorium. Across the border in Sarnia, the ISO will perform at the Great Lakes High School Auditorium.

Each city will host seven, 90-minute concerts between their respective venues.

The events will be the ISO’s first in-person concert series since February 2020 when the COVID pandemic began in Michigan.

“It feels gratifying to be back in person,” Anthony Wing, the executive director of the ISO, said.

Virtual attendance remains an option for all concerts and can be accessed through the ISO website, https://www.theiso.org. The ISO started doing virtual concerts in December 2020, which was dubbed the Nexus Series.

“We hope to keep (the livestream) going as an extension of the digital shift we had as a result of the pandemic,” Wing said.

Wing said McMorran Place has always been a home base for the orchestra in Michigan. Great Lakes High School is a new venue for them on the Canadian side.

“The auditorium at Great Lakes is brand new,” Wing said. “It hasn’t been open, so it became our new home.”

Ashly Reifert, the assistant general manager at McMorran, said the venue is excited to have the ISO return to Port Huron. They look forward to having Canadian patrons return to Port Huron to not only see the orchestra, but also to enjoy Port Huron in general.

“It’s nice to bring everyone back together again,” she said.

Wing said the concert gives attendees the opportunity to not only listen to beautiful music, but also to experience the two cities' cultural atmosphere. He said he encourages people to see the ISO perform.

“It’s the greatest place to be for a concert between Ontario and Detroit,” Wing said. “You get a taste of both nations by attending the concerts.”

The first show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Great Lakes Auditorium. The first show for Port Huron will be 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Port Huron Northern Theatre. Non-subscriber tickets for the Port Huron show will be $35. Tickets can be purchased on the ISO website.

ISO was formed in 1957 when the Port Huron String Ensemble and the Little Orchestra Society of Sarnia merged.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

Comments / 0

Entertainment
