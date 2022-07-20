Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival to feature returning ships, Bayfront attractions for families

Get your sea legs ready: the tall ships are coming back.

On Aug. 25-28, the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival will showcase Erie's maritime heritage, with opportunities to sail and tour majestic tall ships from around the world and enjoy family-friendly attractions at Erie's waterfront.

The festival opens with the Parade of Sail, in which visitors can witness the tall ships enter Presque Isle, on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m.

The festival grounds will be open Aug. 26-28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the foot of State Street, at the Erie Maritime Museum and Bayfront Convention Center.

Here's what to expect:

What tall ships are coming?

Seven vessels are confirmed to participate in the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival.

The ships are:

Only the U.S. Brig Niagara and Lettie G. Howard, which will be docked at the foot of State Street, will be available for day sails. The others, which will be docked either at the Bayfront Convention Center or Erie Maritime Museum, will be open for deck tours only.

A large rubber Mama and Baby Duck — the "World's Largest Rubber Duck" — will be on display in the harbor area located directly behind the Erie Maritime Museum.

More information on the vessels can be found on the Tall Ships Erie website at tallshipserie.org.

William Sabatini, executive director and fleet captain of the Flagship Niagara League, said he's hoping to get two or three more ships to join the festival, including the Madeline, a tall ship reconstruction of a 19th century Great Lakes schooner, and the Blue Heron, a research vessel. He said getting the Blue Heron was likely but the Madeline, not so much.

He blamed disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic disrupted everything," he told the Erie Times-News. "We started later in our (festival) planning process. The ships started later in their planning process. Nobody has the same amount of staff they had pre-pandemic. So, everything has been affected."

Nine ships participated in the 2019 festival.

Sabatini said he was excited to see the festival return, given the uncertainty of the past two years.

"Erie deserves to have good things, to have big festivals, to have one of the largest tall ship festivals in the Great Lakes," he said. "And we're very happy to be doing this work to highlight Erie and to show the Tall Ships world and our whole region what a wonderful place this is."

What's new this year?

All the confirmed ships in this year's festival are returning ships. However, the Nao Trinidad, a replica of a 15th-century square sail ship, built to celebrate the Spanish city of Huelva's 525th anniversary, will offer a new "interpretation" to visitors, Sabatini said.

"We've had Spanish ships here in the past but this time it's going to be telling the story of Magellan," he said, referring to the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan who led a Spanish voyage around the globe. "They're no longer telling the story of Columbus."

The Nao Trinidad was formerly the Nao Santa Maria and participated in the 2019 Tall Ships Erie festival.

Sabatini said the Trinidad crew has made some physical alterations to the ship to aid in the interpretation. He encouraged visitors to check it out, considering the ship made a trans-Atlantic voyage to get here.

"They sailed from Spain, the ship actually crossed the ocean," he said. "The people on board are all very interesting and have lots of good stories to tell."

As far as other activities, Sabatini said the festival will be geared more toward families this year. He said the Kids' Zone has moved to the east end of State Street, closest to the Erie Maritime Museum. Food trucks, live music and entertainment and children's activities will also be in the area.

"We really want the festival to be more about the families," he said.

Need tickets?

Tickets are available for purchase online at tallshipserie.org or in person at the Erie Maritime Museum Gift Shop, 150 E. Front St., open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $10 for a single-day pass to $199 for a VIP pass.

Single-day general admission tickets and weekend passes are available. Both offer all-day access to festival sites, dockside viewing of all tall ships, access to live music and entertainment, educational seminars, children's activities, local refreshment vendors and the Maritime Marketplace, according to a news release from the Flagship Niagara League.

Deck tours and day sails for each tall ship are sold separately from the passes. Day sails are available for a select number of ships.

Sabatini encouraged the public to not miss out on the festival.

"When you come to a Tall Ships festival, you're seeing something that you never get to see," he said. "You get to talk to people who have sailed all over the world, that are doing something truly unique. I look at the Tall Ships as being sort of a portal to the rest of the world. It shows you what's possible."

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao.