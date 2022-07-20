Erie City Council OKs $2.2 million in ARP funds for running track at Rodger Young Park

Erie City Councilman Michael Keys' pitch for multimillion-dollar upgrades at Rodger Young Park on the city’s east side now has $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds attached.

Erie City Council voted 4-2 on Wednesday night to set aside the money for the project, which Keys hopes will bring upgraded recreational amenities to one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

Rodger Young Park: Erie councilman eyes ARP funds for big-scale improvements

The Keys-sponsored resolution now earmarks $2.2 million from the city's $76 million ARP allocation to install “a 400-meter competition-level track and multi-use (football, soccer) field” at the park, located at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue.

Some council members and Mayor Joe Schember's administration, though, have concerns that there is not a detailed plan for the Rodger Young Park improvements — including how to secure several million dollars of additional funding for the project — and that widespread input has not been sought from residents of the area and others who use the park about the kind of upgrades they want to see.

Besides Keys, Council members Jasmine Flores, Chuck Nelson and Maurice Troop voted in favor of setting aside the $2.2 million. Council President Liz Allen and Councilman Mel Witherspoon voted against it.

Councilman Ed Brzezinski was absent.

Keys has said he wants to see “transformative” changes at the park that would include the new track/fields; a new fitness and indoor sports facility; expansion and enclosure of the park’s existing pool so that it could host competitive events; new bleachers; a walking path that circles the park’s perimeter, and other enhancements.

The money comes from $5 million in ARP funds that the city set aside to improve parks and outdoor spaces.

City ARP plan: Neighborhoods, parks and creating new green space throughout the city is the focus

City Council approve a related resolution Wednesday, sponsored by Councilwoman Jasmine Flores, that sets aside another $100,000 in ARP funds for “preliminary site work” at Rodger Young. Flores’ resolution and asks city officials to explore options for improving Rodger Young’s pool.

Renee Lamis, Mayor Joe Schember’s chief of staff, said city officials want to improve parks citywide, including Rodger Young.

However, “we want the residents to be able to weigh in first” regarding the types of improvements they want to see there," Lamis said. "We’d like to have that input before council decides to earmark that much money for something.”

Allen, during Wednesday's meeting, both Allen and Witherspoon said they support the park improvements, but the Rodger Young plan is lacking crucial details, including project timelines and how the ARP funding would be leveraged to attract additional public/private dollars.

"When there are plans, partnerships can be created," Allen said.

Keys has admitted that his plan is still developing; that he has yet to secure funding; and that he needs to have additional community conversations about revamping the park. “My hope is that the ARP money, once it’s there, can be leveraged," he said.

Opinion: Invest in Rodger Young Park to boost health, stave off violence

Edison Nicholson, program director of Youth Leadership Institute of Erie, told councilmembers during the public comment portion of Wednesday night's meeting that he supports the Rodger Young improvements. "It really would do a great service to that area," Nicholson said.

The Youth Leadership Institute helps hundreds of local high school students develop the skills they need to escape poverty and become community leaders, focusing on academic achievement, community engagement and public service.

Nicholson said the proposed enhancements would give young people in the area an upgraded venue that provide recreational and other activities that can help be an effective alternative to violence and other negative behaviors.

Erie's youth "should be able to see something like this" in their community, Nicholson said.

Developed by the city of Erie in 1976, Rodger Young Park was named for an Army National Guard sergeant who was killed in the Solomon Islands during World War II. The area once included old Army barracks that were converted into a housing project.

The 13½-acre park features a playground, football field, a community pool, two basketball courts, two softball fields and an outdoor pavilion. It is located in an area of the city that includes more than 7,000 residents, has a 50% minority population and an overall poverty rate above 35%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The concrete surface of Rodger Young's was repaired in 2015, but the park has not seen significant upgrades in decades.

The enhancements at Rodger Young could cost between $5 million and $7 million, according to Keys. While he is seeking ARP funds for the project, Keys also suggested that funds could be raised privately to help pay for the improvements.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie City Council OKs $2.2 million in ARP funds for running track at Rodger Young Park