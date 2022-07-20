New staff photographer reflects on path from Navy to Clarksville

Editor's note: Liam Kennedy is the new staff photographer for the Leaf Chronicle and the Daily Herald in Columbia. Here he explains what led him to journalism and to Clarksville.

I grew up in the northwest Indiana town of Lafayette where I spent the majority of my days skateboarding and digging for music on the internet. I was the first of my friends to be allowed to have and drive a car which subsequently sent us on trips to Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee where I would film videos for skate shops and brands. There was something unique about being the person holding the video camera, I was the organizer, pack mule, navigator, and creative director. I felt as though I was documenting special moments in my youth and not letting my childhood idly pass by.

There were, however, consequences to these long days and nights out. My studies began to take a back seat, I had been fired or quit from most of my fast-food jobs because I only wanted to travel and college never seemed that appealing to me. So my father, a Navy veteran of the Gulf War, marched me down to the local recruiting office where I signed on the dotted line within months of turning 18.

The rest is history, I went to boot camp and “A” School where I learned how to tell the Navy’s story. I learned print journalism, video, graphic design, web design and most important of all I found a talent within myself for making photos. I had found my direction in life and over the next eight years of service I would begin to hone those skills until I was accepted to the prestigious Military Photojournalism Program at Syracuse University, a program that had been established by John F. Kennedy to train Navy photographers alongside professionals in the field.

During my time in the Navy I developed a passion for covering historical events and natural disasters. As a child I witnessed the tragic events of 9/11. I was eight when the twin towers fell, both of my parents had worked in the towers and my father had even been scheduled for a meeting there that day on an upper floor which had been cancelled the night prior. We were living in a town just across the river named Ridgewood, NJ and had a place named “The View” which was a clear view of New York City. My father took me to the view, put me on his shoulders and said “This is what bad people do,” as we watched the towers fall. That was my first lesson on the evil ways of the world and a window into witnessing history.

While in the Navy I covered Typhoon Hiyan in the Philippines, Hurricane Irma in the Virgin Islands and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Since then I have covered the tornados that ravaged Kentucky as well as the war in Ukraine.

I decided to leave at the end of March to document the war with press credentials from Redux as a freelancer. I flew to Poland and took a train into Kyiv where for six weeks I traveled to and from frontline towns documenting war crimes, damage, families torn apart and a strong national will that refuses to bend or break under the Russian occupation. The goal was to capture an honest, raw and unfiltered view of the war.

During my time in Ukraine I grew to understand the importance of grassroots and local reporting as I watch how diligently, gracefully and compassionately Ukrainian reporters worked to cover their country. I believed that if I wanted my work to grow I would have to do the same at home. Through word of mouth I was offered the job at the Leaf Chronicle and Daily Herald and I am here to do just that.

I am 29 years old and have traveled to 49 states, 25 countries, and six continents but there’s no place I’d rather be than covering the communities of Clarksville and Columbia because every big story starts with a small community.

Reach Liam Kennedy at liamkennedy@theleafchronicle.com.