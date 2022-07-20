ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford Co. Sheriff and deputy avoid negative campaign slinging

By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 2 days ago
  • Early voting will continue through July 30
  • Voters will pick between Mike Sheriff, the Republican incumbent, and Pat Garrett, an independent
  • Garrett says he wants more communications with the community
  • Sheriff Fitzhugh wants to add body cams for his deputies and examine jail expansion

No evidence of mud slinging exists for the two Rutherford County sheriff's candidates.

Independent sheriff's candidate Pat Garrett works as a warrants officer for incumbent Republican Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

"I'm not running against the current sheriff," said Garrett, adding that he respects Fitzhugh. "I'm running to be your sheriff."

Voters will elect one of them to a four-year term on Aug. 4. Early voting will continue in advance through July 30.

Rather than taking issue with an employee campaigning to replace him, Fitzhugh welcomes the competition from Garrett.

"I don’t think you should hold that against anyone," said Fitzhugh, who also faced election competition in 2018 from Sgt. Bill West, a former sheriff's employee who's now a retired after being one of the county's original school resource officers in 1993. "That’s the free enterprise system. That's their right."

The sheriff described Garrett as being a deputy who does his job.

"I can’t ask any more than that," Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh won the May 3 GOP primary against Virgil Gammon and Tom Sissom.

Garrett wants to hear other opinions

A 23-year sheriff's employee, Garrett said his training includes earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration in 1994 from Middle Tennessee State University. He also minored in sociology and psychology.

Garrett said his experience includes being a patrol officer, detective, school resource officer at Roy Waldron Elementary and La Vergne High, detention officer, booking officer and transport officer who'd deliver inmates to court.

"I've done everything but narcotics," said Garrett, adding he wants to take the sheriff's office to the next level. "I'm well-rounded with the daily operations of the sheriff's office."

Garrett said he's never been a supervisor who can voice his opinion or make changes to sheriff's operations.

"No one has asked for my opinion," said Garrett, noting that he'd like to hear from deputies and others who may feel discontent with the sheriff's office. "I'm here to change that."

The goal, Garrett said, will be to "treat people the way you want to be treated" just as he does in serving warrants.

"A wave and a smile go a long way," Garrett said.

Sheriff keeps jail recertified

The sheriff said he wants to build on what he's done since January 2017 when he accepted appointment for his office from the Rutherford County Commission.

The job was open because of the suspension of former Sheriff Robert Arnold involving him facing federal fraud and extortion charges. Arnold pleaded guilty to illegally selling electronic cigarettes available to Rutherford County inmates through his JailCigs business.

Fitzhugh came out of retirement to be sheriff after serving as a deputy for 19 years. He had previously served with the office starting in 1994 as a patrol sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He supervised the communications, records and warrants divisions. Prior to joining the sheriff's office, Fitzhugh had a 25-year career with BellSouth, including serving as manager of marketing, corporate and community affairs, personnel and business marketing.

He earned a bachelor's degree from MTSU.

When Fitzhugh became sheriff, he worked to restore state certification of the jail, following concerns about inmate deaths and staffing to monitor the jail and booking operations.

"We've certified our jail six years in a row with no defects," Fitzhugh said.

The sheriff's office has had five inmate deaths since Fitzhugh accepted his position, a common problem for many large jails with over 600 inmates, he said.

Fitzhugh said he wants to continue to pursue federal and state grants to reduce local tax dollars needed to maintain the jail and office at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

Another goal, Fitzhugh said, is to complete a feasibility study on expanding the jail for the fast-growing county.

"That's going to be a four-year project," Fitzhugh said.

Garrett wants tough-on-crime law enforcement

Garrett also talked about wanting to improve communication with the community. He hopes to establish a weekly or monthly online video meeting to talk with residents.

"I want to be a sheriff for all the people of our county, including people with alcohol or drug addiction problems," Garrett said.

"The sheriff's office should never become bigger than the people who put them there. You should always be approachable. If somebody needs to speak, you should be able to at least call them back and connect with them."

Garrett said wants to lead a tough-on-crime approach to law enforcement..

"If you're a drug dealer in this county, we're coming after you," Garrett said. "If you deal drugs to children, we're coming after you. If you molest or hurt children, we're coming after you. If you're a registered sex offender, we're going to make it very difficult for you to live in our county."

Garrett also mentioned a goal to build on efforts to improve the pay to recruit and retain deputies.

Another position of Garrett is to ensure the county's 50 public schools have an officer present for security reasons until open school resource officer positions are filled. This could involve temporality transferring other officers to campuses.

"We have to make our school safety a priority," Garrett said.

Long-time Garrett friend Kelli Pitts Huyck hopes voters will support him.

"We've been friends since the 7th-grade," said Huyck, who described Garrett as being a man who cares about people.

She recalled Garrett helping her when her car broke down in the Eagleville area when she needed to be in downtown Murfreesboro.

"He’s just a great person, all around," said Huyck, adding that Garrett "really listens to people" and wants to help them.

"If the community could know this man like I know him, they would see that he’s a wonderful fit to be sheriff," Huyck said.

Sheriff seeks to add body cameras

Fitzhugh's tenure as sheriff has dealt with disputes, including ongoing racial discrimination lawsuits from employees.

The sheriff also faced a partial federal lawsuit settlement for his role in "Operation Candy Crush," a 2018 false arrest case of store owners on charges of selling candy made with CBD, a product not proven to be an illegal derivative of marijuana.

Fitzhugh said he cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

The sheriff, though, can talk about what he'd like get done in the future, such as his goal to add "body cameras for all of our deputies," which can help determine if any law enforcement response is handled appropriately.

The sheriff also touts his efforts with past and present mayors to persuade the county commission to approve raises for his employees. This included wage boost this year that was nearly 20% for the eligible law enforcement deputies to be competitive with other law enforcement agencies in the county and Middle Tennessee area.

Fitzhugh said he and his command staff have "brought new respect" to the sheriff's office from the mayor's office, county commission and other law enforcement agencies.

Commissioner Pettus Read agreed.

"The sheriff has done an outstanding job," said Read, who's chairman of the commission's Public Safety Committee. "He has been very frugal with his budget, and he’s provided the necessary services for the county.”

Read said he will be voting for Fitzhugh, a fellow Republican nominee, to remain in office. Read also faces election competition Matthew Burke, the Democratic Party nominee.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips and questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter at sbroden@dnj.com.

Early voting locations

The following shows early voting time and locations for the Aug. 4 election through July 30:

Rutherford County Election Office, 1 South Public Square, Murfreesboro

  • Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 to noon

SportsCom, 2310 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

  • Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Rutherford County Election Commission Annex 426 E. Vine St., Murfreesboro

  • Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion, 315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro

  • Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, 311 Butler Drive, Murfreesboro

  • Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Smyrna Town Hall, 315 S. Lowry Street

  • Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Grace Church, 1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna

  • Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building, 5093 Murfreesboro Road

  • Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Source: Rutherford County Election Commission

