Wayne County, PA

Wayne County property owners have until August 9 to file for appeal. Here's how

By David Mazzenga, Tri-County Independent
 2 days ago
WAYNE COUNTY — The second round of notices informing property owners of their updated property assessment estimates has been issued. This second estimate includes data from the Clean and Green program and adjusted values from the informal appeals held earlier this year.Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer further explained the second notice has a more in-depth breakdown of the assessment to better inform property owners on why their property was assessed at the value it was.

Of interest:Less sports spending, breaks for seniors: Western Wayne taxpayers bring ideas to meeting

"There's more precise information right in front of the property owner," she said. "They can compare their property assessment values prior to the reassessment with the current reassessment values. They may see an increase in value, but they see the decreased millage."As stated in the notification, due to the overall average of county property values increasing, Wayne County will lower its millage rate from 0.00523 to a tentative 0.00349. Millage rate is a number one multiplies by their property value to determine the amount of property tax they will pay to municipal and county governments, and school districts.Like the previous release, these updated assessments are also not finalized and may change after the formal appeals process concludes later this year.Formal appeals will begin in August and run through October.Those interested in sitting for a formal property assessment appeal should visit the Wayne County Tax Office (925 Court Street, Honesdale, PA 18431) to collect a letter of intent. Letters of intent are also available online.The deadline to file a letter of intent is August 9.During an appeal hearing, property owners should be ready to demonstrate how the tentative value does not reflect current fair market value for their property.Those with questions regarding their assessment or the appeals process can call the Wayne County Tax Office at (570) 253-5970 ext. 4010

