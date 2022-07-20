Help Middle Tennessee nonprofits secure grants through Gannett's crowdfunding program
One organization in Antioch teaches dancing to empower youth. A handful of other Middle Tennessee nonprofits help feed and clothe struggling families. In Thompson's Station, a program uses horses to help victims heal from trauma.
These are three of the two dozen Middle Tennessee organizations now fundraising until Aug. 12 as a part of the Gannett Foundation’s A Community Thrives.
The 2022 A Community Thrives program, a $2 million initiative created by the Gannett Foundation, will award grants to groups looking to improve their communities. Gannett, the parent company of the USA TODAY Network, sponsors A Community Thrives.
Crowdfunding program:Help nonprofits secure grant awards through Gannett Foundation's crowdfunding program
Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than $17 million has been donated through crowdfunding efforts and disbursed to more than 500 organizations.
How it works
The nonprofit organizations have one month to raise money through the online platform Mightycause to reach a minimum of $3,000 or $6,000, depending on the group’s operating budget, in order to qualify as a grant recipient.
Through the site, users can donate to an organization of their choice by filtering the cause type, location, and category.
The organizations will get to keep the money they raise, but top projects also will qualify for additional grants to support their change-making ideas.
In addition to funding, A Community Thrives raises the visibility of participating organizations with national and local media coverage and exposes the organizations’ missions to new potential donors.
“This is a national program with equal opportunity for small and nascent organizations and well-established organizations alike. Building community through connections and helping communities thrive are key program drivers,” Madden said.
Top fundraisers from across the board will receive a total of $200,000 in grants and all eligible organizations will qualify for consideration of the National Project and Local Operating grants.
Over 700 organizations have applied for the $2 million initiative in hopes of implementing community-building ideas.
There are 24 Middle Tennessee nonprofits and municipal organizations participating this year.
A Community Thrives: Meet Middle Tennessee participants
Meet the Middle Tennessee organizations helping your communities.
Cheatham, Montgomery counties
- Cheatham County School District, Ashland City: Supporting educational needs of families in Cheatham County.
- Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Clarksville: Eliminating poverty through affordable housing.
- Shred the Stress, Clarksville: Mental health services and programs for veterans, service members, and their families.
Maury County
- Legacy Life Care Programs, Columbia: Counseling agency for all ages based on a sliding scale.
- 431 Ministries, Columbia: Food, counseling, job skills training, and wraparound services for women in crisis.
- Maury County Chaplain Ministries, Columbia: Worship and pastoral services for Maury County Jail inmates and their families.
- Mt. Pleasant Maury Museum of Local History, Mt. Pleasant: Preserving the history of a small farming community that became the "phosphate capital of the world."
- Freedom Reigns Ranch, Thompson's Station: Mentoring through equine therapy for children and young adults who have experienced trauma.
Williamson County
- Building Lives Foundation Inc., Franklin: Housing for homeless veterans who have successfully completed transitional living programs.
- Habitat for Humanity-Williamson-Maury, Franklin: Faith-based nonprofit that builds and sells affordable housing.
Rutherford County
- Investing Into the Future, La Vergne: Eliminating homelessness by focusing on young adults and women with children.
Middle Tennessee, Nashville area
- Arts Inside, Cowan: A community-based, grassroots organization that provides art and education programs for incarcerated people and their families in rural Middle Tennessee.
- Moves and Grooves Inc., Antioch: Inspiring youth to grow and explore through creative arts programs.
- Gallatin Cares, Gallatin: Providing short-term relief and economic assistance to those in need in Sumner County.
- Recovery Court of Sumner County, Gallatin: Reducing recidivism through support services, mentoring, and funding to help participants integrate into society after incarceration.
- Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, Hendersonville: A center for creative and visual arts and stage that provides classes, exhibitions, and events.
- Covenant Cupboard, Madison: Community food pantry that services the Madison area.
- Nashville Civic Design Center, Nashville: Advocacy for a civic design that promotes cohesive neighborhoods that thrive.
- Nashville Angels, Nashville: Serving youth and families in the foster care community through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship.
- Oasis Center, Nashville: Counseling, outreach, and leadership programs to help youth in crisis move into productive adulthood.
- API (Asian and Pacific Islander) Middle Tennessee, Nashville: Supporting Asian- and immigrant-owned businesses.
- Small World Yoga Inc., Nashville: Free and donation-based yoga for all communities and ages, including detention centers, schools, and homeless shelters.
- Book'em, Nashville: Providing free books to promote literacy among children in Nashville.
Robertson County
- Stepping Stones of Robertson County, Springfield: Temporary shelter for homeless families to help them create stable lives.
Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok.
Comments / 0