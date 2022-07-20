ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

David Copperfield: Chapter 26 - I Fall Into Captivity

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I saw no more of Uriah Heep, until the day when Agnes left town. I was at the coach office to take leave of her and see her go; and there was he, returning to Canterbury by the same conveyance. It was some small satisfaction to me to observe his spare,...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XXIII

It was eight o’clock when we landed; we walked for a short time on the shore, enjoying the transitory light, and then retired to the inn and contemplated the lovely scene of waters, woods, and mountains, obscured in darkness, yet still displaying their black outlines. Frankenstein or, The Modern...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

For the Story Teller: Chapter 2 - The Story with Sense Appeal

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter II: THE STORY WITH A SENSE APPEAL.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 45

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XLV.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Copperfield
Person
Charles Dickens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope I#Captive
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Found a Movie Squid Puppet From a Major Moment in Film

Back in Season 23, American Pickers stars Mike and Robbie Wolfe found a prop steeped in Hollywood history. During the hit show’s run on the History Channel, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz—and now Fritz’s replacement, Mike’s brother Robbie—have discovered countless movie memorabilia items. They’ve even encountered movie props used in famous films, such as their recent ‘squid puppet’ find.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Actress Claire Griswold Lived on Four Different Continents Growing Up

It seems that Bonanza actress Claire Griswold lived a life as exotic as her classic TV character. In the Western series’ episode titled The Prince, the Cartwright brothers see some excitement when two Russian aristocrats visit the Ponderosa in search of a Russian prince who ran from royalty to lead a gang of outlaws. That former prince also happened to be the ex-beau of one of the aristocrats, Countess Elena, a glamourous and well-traveled beauty.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

10 Best Stephen King Books

Stephen King is the modern master of horror and an incredibly prolific writer. For almost 50 years, he's been producing masterpieces of the macabre, and there have been thousands of debates over which Stephen King books are the best. Well, we're throwing our hat into the ring with a few choices of our own.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ComicBook

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol First Look Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the first glimpse at Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, an animated rendition of the classic Charles Dickens holiday story. Fast and Furious star Luke Evans leads the project as Ebenezer Scrooge, a disgruntled old man who has his Christmas spirit reinvigorated after a supernatural visit from different versions of himself. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) joins the ranks as Past, while Cannes Film Festival Trophée Chopard recipient Jessie Buckley (The Woman in White) will play Isabel Fezziwig. Johnny Flynn (Stardust) and Sir Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) round out the support cast as Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley, respectively.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Review: Say yup to Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ the rare thriller Hollywood can look up to

Given all the surreally unnerving sights there are to see in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” — a debris-choked windstorm, a weirdly undulating tunnel, a circular is-that-what-I-think-it-is gliding in and out of the clouds — it seems fitting that one of the movie’s most arresting images should be of a pair of eyes. Those eyes, wide and terrified, belong to a Southern California horse rancher named O.J. Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya), who peers up from the darkness of a stalled truck as something very big and very bad looms overhead. Until now, during much of the story’s slow, suggestive buildup, O.J.’s gaze has been downcast and hard to read, reflecting an indifference that verges on exhaustion. It takes a lot to shock those eyes wide open, but what he sees now gets his attention, to say nothing of ours.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HackerNoon

Ion

Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. ION. PERSONS OF THE DIALOGUE: Socrates,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

'Penelope': Princess and the Pea Musical in the Works at Disney

Get ready for another Disney fairy tale musical. According to Deadline, the studio is developing a new musical comedy for the big screen titled Penelope. The film will be written by Robert Sudduth, who has extensive experience in the musical comedy arena. Fresh off the NBC hit Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Sudduth is currently working on the Paramount+ series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. This musical comedy serves as a prequel to the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Primal' Was Inspired By Spaghetti Westerns and Bugs Bunny

When you're watching a Genndy Tartakovsky joint, you know. The animator and director's trademark bold, angular, exaggerated style lends an instantly recognizable look and feel to anything he touches, from Dexter's Laboratory and Samurai Jack (both of which he created), to Star Wars: Clone Wars, the Hotel Transylvania movie series, and even The Powerpuff Girls. If you're of a certain age and watched a lot of cartoons as a kid, you probably spent your formative years immersed in Tartakovsky's work, in the same way he immersed himself in the cartoons of American animation's golden age.
COMICS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy