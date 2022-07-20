ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter IX

Mary Atwood and I lay on the metal grid floor of the largest Time-cage. The giant mechanism which had captured us sat at the instrument table. Outside the bars of the cage was a dim vista of shadowy movement. The cage-room was humming, and glowing like a wraith; things seemed imponderable,...

