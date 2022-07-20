ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VI, Section II, Chapter III - Of Universal Benevolence

THOUGH our effectual good offices can very seldom be extended to any wider society than that of our country; our good-will is circumscribed by no boundary, but may embrace the immensity of the universe. We cannot form the idea of any innocent and sensible being, whose happiness we should not desire,...

Phys.org

Excavations reveal first known depictions of two biblical heroines, episode in ancient Jewish art

A team of specialists and students led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jodi Magness recently returned to Israel's Lower Galilee to continue unearthing nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq. Discoveries made this year include the first known depiction of the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael as described in the book of Judges.
Carol Durant

Book review: The Gospel of Afronomics Theology a/k/a G.O.A.T. by Minister Zumbi Y. Shawala

It has been over a year since the book, TheGospel of Afronomics Theology also known as G.O.A.T. has been published by Minister Zumbi Y. Shawala, which is the audacious nom de plume by author Chris Johnson. The book was written for individuals and families toward changing their economic future. The reader will follow the principles in the book to change their financial circumstances. With over twenty-two years of research, Mr. Johnson's work has elements and principles from Malcolm X to Robert Kiyosaki.
Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XV

“Such was the history of my beloved cottagers. It impressed me deeply. I learned, from the views of social life which it developed, to admire their virtues and to deprecate the vices of mankind. Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus by Mary Wollstonecraft (Godwin) Shelley is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog...
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 20 - The Cemetery of the Château d’If

On the bed, at full length, and faintly illuminated by the pale light that came from the window, lay a sack of canvas, and under its rude folds was stretched a long and stiffened form; it was Faria’s last winding-sheet,—a winding-sheet which, as the turnkey said, cost so little. Everything was in readiness. A barrier had been placed between Dantès and his old friend. No longer could Edmond look into those wide-open eyes which had seemed to be penetrating the mysteries of death; no longer could he clasp the hand which had done so much to make his existence blessed. Faria, the beneficent and cheerful companion, with whom he was accustomed to live so intimately, no longer breathed. He seated himself on the edge of that terrible bed, and fell into melancholy and gloomy reverie. Alone! he was alone again! again condemned to silence—again face to face with nothingness! Alone!—never again to see the face, never again to hear the voice of the only human being who united him to earth! Was not Faria’s fate the better, after all—to solve the problem of life at its source, even at the risk of horrible suffering? The idea of suicide, which his friend had driven away and kept away by his cheerful presence, now hovered like a phantom over the abbé’s dead body. “If I could die,” he said, “I should go where he goes, and should assuredly find him again. But how to die? It is very easy,” he went on with a smile; “I will remain here, rush on the first person that opens the door, strangle him, and then they will guillotine me.” But excessive grief is like a storm at sea, where the frail bark is tossed from the depths to the top of the wave. Dantès recoiled from the idea of so infamous a death, and passed suddenly from despair to an ardent desire for life and liberty.
LiveScience

Lost city, a real-life 'Helm's Deep,' possibly discovered in Iraq

The Conversation U.S.

Religious liberty has a long and messy history – and there is a reason Americans feel strongly about it

At the close of its recent term the Supreme Court ruled on the cases of Carson v. Makin and Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, rekindling controversy over one of the most enduring issues in American history: religious liberty. Another of this term’s blockbuster decisions, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, underlines the fact that religious beliefs and actions in the public realm matter. Whether the issue concerns religion and education, prayer or reproduction, Americans feel strongly about their religious liberties.
HackerNoon

For the Story Teller: Chapter 2 - The Story with Sense Appeal

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter II: THE STORY WITH A SENSE APPEAL.
allthatsinteresting.com

How Did Julius Caesar Die? Inside The Notorious Death Of The Roman Dictator

Julius Caesar was fatally stabbed by the Roman Senate on the Ides of March of 44 B.C.E., triggering the downfall of the Roman Republic. Julius Caesar’s assassination on March 15, 44 B.C.E. marked the end of an era. The beloved military general had expanded the republic across Europe, chronicled his travels for the masses, and won the hearts of both the army and Roman civilians. After Caesar crowned himself “dictator in perpetuity,” however, his fellow politicians grew lethally concerned.
TheConversationAU

The wonders and terrors of modern technology evoke the ancient concept of the sublime, and present us with a choice

In recent weeks the world has been awed by the first series of colour images to emerge from the James Webb Space Telescope. A celestial concert, the images of swirling galaxies and conflagrations of gas presented an unprecedented view of the early cosmos. US President Joe Biden spoke of the images as a “reminder that America can do big things” and that there is “nothing beyond our capacity”. But what is it about images of the cosmos that engage our fascination? Read more: A...
psychologytoday.com

The Awesome Psychology of Awe

Awe can be understood as a complex adaptive emotion arising from a combination of approach and avoidance motivations. The experience of awe is ultimately a shift of perspective that promotes ethical concern, open-mindedness, prosociality, and generosity. Awe is a prerequisite for our collective sociological and psychological well-being. “It suddenly struck...
HackerNoon

David Copperfield: Chapter 27 - Tommy Traddles

It may have been in consequence of Mrs. Crupp’s advice, and, perhaps, for no better reason than because there was a certain similarity in the sound of the word skittles and Traddles, that it came into my head, next day, to go and look after Traddles. The time he had mentioned was more than out, and he lived in a little street near the Veterinary College at Camden Town, which was principally tenanted, as one of our clerks who lived in that direction informed me, by gentlemen students, who bought live donkeys, and made experiments on those quadrupeds in their private apartments. Having obtained from this clerk a direction to the academic grove in question, I set out, the same afternoon, to visit my old schoolfellow.
HackerNoon

For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell: Preface

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK].
