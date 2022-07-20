ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

Obituary: Elsie H. Brewer

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Elsie H. Brewer, age 81 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.

Elsie was born on June 24, 1941, in Miami, Florida.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Littleville Cemetery.

Elsie is survived by her daughters: Robin Frazier, Suzette Johnson (Hardy), Jackey Guyton, Pennie Mitchell (Reece); son: Buddy Edwards (Rhonda); grandchildren: Jason Moody, Matt Moody, Candice Edwards, Justin Edwards, Christy Defoor, Keela Hopson, “Bubba” David Hopson, Brandon Edwards, and Wesley Johnson; great grandchildren: Jayden Hopson, Dexter Taylor, Conner Defoor, Camber Defoor, Dean Liam Hopson, Zetta Edwards, Kimber Edwards, Tyler Moody, Haley Moody, Hannah Moody, Maddie Brooke Moody, and Brodie Scott Moody.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Warren William Holt and Elsie Nancy Davis Holt; husband: Buddy Stevens Edwards; sisters: Wanda Stephens, Hazel Goddard, Helen Wood, and Lois Smith; great grandson: Bubba David Wayne Hopson Jr.; and son-in-law: Jimmy Frazier.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: R.B. Waldrop

R.B. Waldrop, age 97 of Lynn, passed away at his residence on July 20, 2022. R.B. was born on February 9, 1925, in Winston County, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held on Saturday, July 23rd at 4:00pm. Burial will follow in Lynn City Cemetery. Vance Hutton will officiate. R.B. is survived by his daughters: Donna (Charles) Smith, Lavon (James) Pruitt, Vickie Waldrop; grandchildren: Amy (Brian) Lawson, Amanda (Greg) Carusone, April Smith-Spencer, Seth Smith, Chad (Hillary) Smith, Jennifer (Bart) Shannon, Jamie (Jonathan) Layman, Wendy (Lamar) Smith, Zane (Amber) Wideman, great grandchildren: Garrison Mays, Halle Strong, Madeline Smith, Megan (Trey) Dennis, Charlee Spencer, Cailyn, Caralee, and Colton Smith, Parker, and Carter Shannon, Pruitt, and Nella Layman, Luke, and Rachel Smith, Gavin, and Ethan Wideman; great great grandchild: Tripp Dennis; sister: Ruth Farris; and brother: Robert Waldrop. He was preceded in death by his wife: Nell Tittle Waldrop; daughter: Carol Garrison; son-in-law: Hoyt Garrison; parents: Ruben Aaron and Ora Bell Cofield Waldrop; siblings: Russell Waldrop, Aaron Waldrop, and Janice Wright.
LYNN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: David Leon Dempsey

David Leon Dempsey, 50 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. David was born on July 19, 1972, in Haleyville, Alabama to James Charles and JuaNella Dutton Dempsey. Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 6:00-8:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be Sunday at 2:00pm. Brother Martin Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Prospect Cemetery in Nauvoo. David is survived by his sons: Logan Dempsey and his wife Haley, and Mason Dempsey; one granddaughter on the way: Olivia Janet Faith Dempsey; sister: Lorenda “Sissy” Flanagin and her husband Danny; brothers: Lynn Dempsey and his wife Jenny, and Robert Dempsey and his wife Michelle; uncle: Don Dutton; aunts: Noma Dempsey, Betty Prescott and Judy Dutton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jimmy and JuaNella Dempsey; sister: Deleighua “Delisa” Dempsey; and brothers: Ray, Terrance and Rusty Dempsey.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jeanell Tubbs Raney

Funeral Service for Jeanell Tubbs Raney, age 85, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in burial at Bethsadia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Raney passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born February 11, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama, to Cordie and Bertie Tubbs. Mrs. Raney was the District Court Clerk of Cullman County until her retirement in 1992. She and her husband, Othell, enjoyed many years of traveling the country in their motorhome. They loved eagle watching and NASCAR races in Talladega. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bunah Othell Raney; parents: Cordie and Bertie Tubbs; and sister: Jo Burrow. Survivors include her daughter: Melanie and Michael Hagemann; son: Michael and Donna Raney; grandchildren: Kelley Raney, Leslie Raney, and Stephanie and Jason Phillips; great-grandchildren: Camden, Cullen, and Cohen Phillips; brothers-in-law: Gordon Raney and Jerry Burrow; niece: Beth and Julian Tune; niece: Susan and Jim Baker; nephew: Jonathan Burrow; niece: Lyn Knox; and niece: Jill and Roger Clemons.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Janet Marie Mann McKelvy

Janet Marie Mann McKelvy, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Janet was born April 28, 1950, in Cullman, Alabama to Bernard Eli and Lillie Mae Blair Mann. Funeral Services for Janet are Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Edwin Hayes officiating. Interment will follow services in Simcoe Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Survivors are husband of 22 years: Warner “Tony” McKelvy; sons: Bobby Jr. (Paige) Gilliland, Allen Heath Gilliland; brother: Allen (Kay) Mann; grandchildren: Lili Makenna Gilliland, Graci Claire Gilliland, Abri Rose Gilliland, Lexie Madison (Gage) Willingham, Molly Rae Gilliland and Jakeb Allen Gilliland; great grandchildren: Knox Willingham, Parker Willingham and Thomas Gilliland; a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haleyville, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Haleyville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Preston Calvert

A graveside service for Robert “Robbie” Preston Calvert will be 3:00 P.M. Monday, July 25th at Bethany Cemetery in Crane Hill, Alabama. Reverend Josh Hogland will officiate. Mr. Calvert was born on Thursday, June 22, 1978, in Cullman County. He died at the age of 44 on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Florence, Alabama. Mr. Calvert attended Cold Springs High School and was in the Class of 1996. Survivors include his children: Preston (Meagan) Calvert and Madison Calvert; grandchild: Miles Calvert; father: Mike Calvert; sisters: Jennifer (Ryan) Woodard and Stephanie (Bobby) Boyd; grandmother: Margaret Kilgo; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his mother: Cynthia Calvert; and grandparents: John Kilgo, Margaret Weatherly, Bill Weatherly and Amos Calvert.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Flora B. Conarty

Funeral service for Flora B. Conarty, 96, of Cullman will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, at Center Grove Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery, Rev. Jason Vinson officiating.  The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Mrs. Conarty passed away Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital.  She was born January 24, 1926, to James Shelton & Mary Ora Lee Oden Smith.  She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Orville Conarty; brothers and sisters; infant son: Joseph Mabry. Survivors include her son: Darrell Conarty; daughters: Brenda Ring, Linda (Jim) Floyd; niece/special daughter: Mary Suhr; grandchildren: Liisa (Scott) Rettedal, Kiira Nylund, Jason (Etienne) Ring, Daniel (Nikki) Ring, Emily (Roli) Grigg, Lydia Ring, Nathan Ring; great-grandchildren: Jareth Nylund, Lucian Fang Ring, Julian Fang Ring, Calvin Grigg, Roman Grigg, Lincoln Grigg; two grand cats: Milo & Shelby; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dorothy Marie Yarbrough

Dorothy Marie Yarbrough, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at the age of 86. Mrs. Yarbrough was born in Blount County, Alabama, on September 26, 1935, to Richard Augustus and Sophia Gertrude Vanzant Woods. Mrs. Dorothy worked in the sewing plant for many years, and her love for sewing continued long after her job at the sewing plant ended. Mrs. Yarbrough also loved to read, and she was known by many as the librarian at the Blountsville Public Library. Dorothy dedicated many years to her work at the library and she enjoyed it greatly. Mrs. Yarbrough...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Norman “Terk” Eugene Browder

Norman “Terk” Eugene Browder, age 65, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at UAB Palliative Care. He was born Sunday, July 22, 1956, in Ohio to Paul and Bonnie Browder. He was preceded in death by his wife: Virginia Browder; parents; five brothers; and one sister. Survivors include his daughter: Shandra (Justin) Compton; granddaughter: Eden Compton; brother: Tyke Browder; adopted daughters: Kristan Turney and Tesla Norwood; nephew: Scott Browder; niece: Annette Russell; sister-in-law: Becky Browder; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Edwards
Person
Lois Smith
Person
Wesley Johnson
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Raven Nicole Wall Burks

Raven Nicole Wall Burks, 34, of Cullman passed from this life on July 19, 2022, at her residence in Cullman.  She was born November 24, 1987, to Shelia Whited.  She was a great daughter and a loving mother and sister. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother: Helen Wheeler; grandparents: Joann & Daniel Bobicz & Helen Campbell; and her aunt: Lilly Stroughton. Mrs. Burks is survived by her husband: Cornelius Burks; mother: Shelia Whited (Philip Paolucci), father: Heath Whited; husband: Cornelius Burks; sons: Tristen Thompson, Eli Wall; daughter: Nevaeh Wall; sisters: Stephanie Whited Miller (Philip), Kimberly Whited; niece: Anecca Haris; nephew: Izaih Harris; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Davidson Tolbert

Carolyn Davidson Tolbert, 84 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on February 24, 1938, in Birmingham, Alabama to Daniel Curtis Shealy and Carrie Lee McCarty Shealy. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11:00am to 12:00 noon at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where a memorial service will be at noon. Johnny Douglas will officiate. Carolyn is survived by her daughters: Robin Davidson Caine and her husband Bob, Lori Davidson Weaver and her husband Gary, and Tracy Davidson Snoddy and her husband Jason; grandchildren: Meredith Little, Rachel Little, Nathan Pullen, Amy Pullen, Sarah Pullen-Hendrix, Emily Pullen, Kristen Douglas, and Elizabeth Bomer; great grandchild: Lorelie Floyd; sister: Betty Sharon “Sherry” Snoddy; brother: Charles Frank Shealy; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Bill Davidson and Bill Tolbert.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Steven Eugene Kent

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Steven Eugene Kent, 52, of Cullman. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.  Mr. Kent passed away July 16, 2022.  He was born September 27, 1969, to Howard Eugene Kent and Karen Elaine Bailey Kent.  He is survived by his mother, Karen (Larry) Hagemore; father: Howard Kent; special friend: Joanie Riggs; aunt and uncle: Kenneth & Melissa Bailey; cousin: Melissa Bailey; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny Joe Mickle

Danny Joe Mickle, 64, of Hanceville, passed from this life on July 18, 2022, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center.  He was born October 17, 1957, to Chester Pete & Shelba Jean Fowler Mickle.  A memorial service will be planned and announced by the family. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mickle family. Mr. Mickle was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Pete & Shelba Jean Fowler Mickle; and his brother, Doug Mickle. He is survived by his daughters: April Imler & Amber Wallace; his son: Daniel Mickle; stepchildren: Chuck Langseth and Kemberlee Johnson; his sister: Dana Mickle Willingham; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joan Marie Green

Joan Marie Green, 71, of Vinemont entered into rest on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 29, 1950. Joan loved spending time with her family, playing horseshoes, having cookouts and working in her flowerbeds. She enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales. She collected clocks and hummingbirds. She loved wearing jewelry and getting her nails done. She especially loved dessert and the Alabama Crimson Tide. But her greatest love of all was our Daddy. She is survived by her husband, Donald Green; daughters: Shelly Green, Shelby Shelby, Donna Gilley, Aimee Green and Donna Sue Schroeder; son: David Gilley; bonus sons: Shannon Twitty, Steve Murray and Joe Colvin; sisters: Christine Bartos, Mary Allison, Barbara Thomas and Celestine Pearman and brother: Brian Mally; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Julia Mally; brothers: Frank Mally, Pat Mally and William Mally. The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 7:00pm at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Myra Gail Henderson Hendrix

Myra Gail Henderson Hendrix, of Holly Pond, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on August 19, 1944, to William Emery and Doris Scott Henderson. Myra worked in the office administration field for many years, and she was a member of Holly Pond First United Methodist Church. She liked flowers, and she also enjoyed reading. But what made Myra happiest was to talk! Myra could talk to anyone about anything. She loved to socialize and making a new friend brought her joy. As a lifetime resident of the Holly...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Estelle Rowe

Estelle Rowe, age 83 of Hanceville, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home. Estelle was born on April 8, 1939, in Cullman, Alabama to Valentine Leipert Sr. and Theresa Chandler Leipert. She is preceded in death by her husband: Evon Rowe; parents: Valentine Sr. and Theresa Leipert; son in law: Wade Holmes; brothers: Ervin, Joe, Alvie, Asple, Eugene, James and Valentine Jr. Leipert; sisters: Irma Chasteen and Odell Bice; sister-in-law: Winnie Atkins; brother-in-law, George Benny Rowe. She is survived by her children: Carrlon Holmes, Randall (Maria) Rowe and Melissa (Steve) Harrison-Atchley; nine grandchildren: Brian (Hester) Pagan, Kipp (Angela)...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sister Margaret Siffert

Sister Margaret Siffert, O.S.B., a Benedictine Sister of Sacred Heart Monastery in Cullman, AL, died on Thursday, July 14, at the age of 58, after an extended illness. Sisters and family members kept vigil at her bedside during her final days. Reception of the Body with Vespers for the Dead will be held Monday, July 18, at 4:45 PM in Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel in Cullman, followed by Visitation until 7:30 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 19, at 10:00 AM with Abbot Marcus Voss, O.S.B., presiding. Interment in the monastery cemetery will follow....
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Clay Daniel Judkins

Funeral services for Clay Daniel Judkins of Cullman will be 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 19th at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation for the public will be from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Tuesday.  Mr. Judkins was born on April 14, 1989, in Birmingham, Alabama. He died at the age of 33 on July 14, 2022, in Cullman, Alabama. Clay graduated from Good Hope High School Class of 2007. After graduating he went on to join the United States Marine Corps.  Survivors include his mother: Nina (Billy) Harvison; father: Charles Judkins; siblings: Trent (Brittany) Judkins and Jani Lambert; nieces and nephews: Madison Lambert, Olivia Drake, Morgan Lambert, Brailey Johnson, Emma Judkins and Easton Judkins; and aunts: Sue Judkins and Jan Judkins. Mr. Judkins was preceded in death by his nephew: Jackson Lambert; grandparents: Shirley & James Judkins and Mary & E.W. “Doc” McSwain; uncles: Dwight Judkins and Jimmy Judkins; and great grandmother: Nollie Judkins.  In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Client Care Continuum (CCC) on Beautiful Smith Lake. The address is 200 County Road 3942, Arley, Alabama 35541. This was a program that Clay attended and thought highly of in his heart.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond seniors getting creative

HOLLY POND, Ala.  – Holly Pond High School seniors have something special planned before the beginning of the school year. Aug. 1-2, they will personalize their parking spaces by painting them. Principal Janet Turner talked about how the idea came about, and said she is excited to see the seniors do something special before the school year gets started. “I got the idea off of Pinterest and I thought it would be something really fun for our students to do. I sent out the information over email and Facebook. I got a lot of positive responses,” Turner said. “We’ll be painting on...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carol Ann Ferrell

Carol Ann Ferrell, 76, of Vinemont passed away Friday, July 15th, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ferrell family. Carol was born April 3, 1946, to James Edward & Dorothy Victoria Bennett Gearhart. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joyce Jones. Survivors include her husband: Dallas Ferrell; daughter: Pamela (Larry) Johnson; sisters: Dannalene Hoover, Norma Bilger, Victoria Mahlon; grandchildren: Christopher Johnson, Daniel (Madison) Johnson, Emily Johnson; great-grandchildren: Hadleigh Johnson and one on the way; family and friends.
The Cullman Tribune

Handmade craftsmanship on display

CRANE HILL, Ala. – Flat Rock Church on Sunday, July 31 will host a special quilt show, showcasing the work of 92-year-old Bertha Mae Waldrep of Crane Hill and others. The show will begin at 2 p.m. and feature 21 of Waldrep’s handmade treasures.   Waldrep said she has been quilting as a hobby since she was 5 years old. She doesn’t know how many she’s done over the years but estimated the number to be well over 70 quilts. Waldrep learned to quilt from her mother. “When I’d get home from school, my mama- she didn’t say, ‘Go get your homework,’ she...
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy