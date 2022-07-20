Obituary: Elsie H. Brewer

Elsie H. Brewer, age 81 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.

Elsie was born on June 24, 1941, in Miami, Florida.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Littleville Cemetery.

Elsie is survived by her daughters: Robin Frazier, Suzette Johnson (Hardy), Jackey Guyton, Pennie Mitchell (Reece); son: Buddy Edwards (Rhonda); grandchildren: Jason Moody, Matt Moody, Candice Edwards, Justin Edwards, Christy Defoor, Keela Hopson, “Bubba” David Hopson, Brandon Edwards, and Wesley Johnson; great grandchildren: Jayden Hopson, Dexter Taylor, Conner Defoor, Camber Defoor, Dean Liam Hopson, Zetta Edwards, Kimber Edwards, Tyler Moody, Haley Moody, Hannah Moody, Maddie Brooke Moody, and Brodie Scott Moody.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Warren William Holt and Elsie Nancy Davis Holt; husband: Buddy Stevens Edwards; sisters: Wanda Stephens, Hazel Goddard, Helen Wood, and Lois Smith; great grandson: Bubba David Wayne Hopson Jr.; and son-in-law: Jimmy Frazier.