ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, AL

Obituary: George Edward Gunter Jr.

The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Funeral services for George Edward Gunter Jr. originally from Bremen, AL will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 21st at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Daniel Gann will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Dorsey Creek Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation for the public will be from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Gunter was born on May 6, 1988, in Jasper, Alabama to George Edward Gunter Sr. and Sheila Busby-Gunter. He died at the age of 34 on July 17, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama. George had one of the most loving and outgoing personalities. He always had a smile on his face. To know George, you would quickly learn the love he had for his family and Auburn Football.

Survivors include his fiancé, John Tolbert; father: George Edward Gunter Sr. (Rachel); brothers: Roman Gunter and Mikeal Lanier; sisters: Kimberly Gunter (Briana) and Miranda Gunter; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Sheila Gunter; brother: Draik Lanier; grandparents: Virginia & Thomas Gunter, Wayne & Edna Busby, and step-grandmother: Linda Busby.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Preston Calvert

A graveside service for Robert “Robbie” Preston Calvert will be 3:00 P.M. Monday, July 25th at Bethany Cemetery in Crane Hill, Alabama. Reverend Josh Hogland will officiate. Mr. Calvert was born on Thursday, June 22, 1978, in Cullman County. He died at the age of 44 on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Florence, Alabama. Mr. Calvert attended Cold Springs High School and was in the Class of 1996. Survivors include his children: Preston (Meagan) Calvert and Madison Calvert; grandchild: Miles Calvert; father: Mike Calvert; sisters: Jennifer (Ryan) Woodard and Stephanie (Bobby) Boyd; grandmother: Margaret Kilgo; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his mother: Cynthia Calvert; and grandparents: John Kilgo, Margaret Weatherly, Bill Weatherly and Amos Calvert.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Janet Marie Mann McKelvy

Janet Marie Mann McKelvy, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Janet was born April 28, 1950, in Cullman, Alabama to Bernard Eli and Lillie Mae Blair Mann. Funeral Services for Janet are Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Edwin Hayes officiating. Interment will follow services in Simcoe Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Survivors are husband of 22 years: Warner “Tony” McKelvy; sons: Bobby Jr. (Paige) Gilliland, Allen Heath Gilliland; brother: Allen (Kay) Mann; grandchildren: Lili Makenna Gilliland, Graci Claire Gilliland, Abri Rose Gilliland, Lexie Madison (Gage) Willingham, Molly Rae Gilliland and Jakeb Allen Gilliland; great grandchildren: Knox Willingham, Parker Willingham and Thomas Gilliland; a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jeanell Tubbs Raney

Funeral Service for Jeanell Tubbs Raney, age 85, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in burial at Bethsadia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Raney passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born February 11, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama, to Cordie and Bertie Tubbs. Mrs. Raney was the District Court Clerk of Cullman County until her retirement in 1992. She and her husband, Othell, enjoyed many years of traveling the country in their motorhome. They loved eagle watching and NASCAR races in Talladega. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bunah Othell Raney; parents: Cordie and Bertie Tubbs; and sister: Jo Burrow. Survivors include her daughter: Melanie and Michael Hagemann; son: Michael and Donna Raney; grandchildren: Kelley Raney, Leslie Raney, and Stephanie and Jason Phillips; great-grandchildren: Camden, Cullen, and Cohen Phillips; brothers-in-law: Gordon Raney and Jerry Burrow; niece: Beth and Julian Tune; niece: Susan and Jim Baker; nephew: Jonathan Burrow; niece: Lyn Knox; and niece: Jill and Roger Clemons.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: David Leon Dempsey

David Leon Dempsey, 50 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. David was born on July 19, 1972, in Haleyville, Alabama to James Charles and JuaNella Dutton Dempsey. Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 6:00-8:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be Sunday at 2:00pm. Brother Martin Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Prospect Cemetery in Nauvoo. David is survived by his sons: Logan Dempsey and his wife Haley, and Mason Dempsey; one granddaughter on the way: Olivia Janet Faith Dempsey; sister: Lorenda “Sissy” Flanagin and her husband Danny; brothers: Lynn Dempsey and his wife Jenny, and Robert Dempsey and his wife Michelle; uncle: Don Dutton; aunts: Noma Dempsey, Betty Prescott and Judy Dutton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jimmy and JuaNella Dempsey; sister: Deleighua “Delisa” Dempsey; and brothers: Ray, Terrance and Rusty Dempsey.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
City
Jasper, AL
City
Bremen, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dorothy Marie Yarbrough

Dorothy Marie Yarbrough, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at the age of 86. Mrs. Yarbrough was born in Blount County, Alabama, on September 26, 1935, to Richard Augustus and Sophia Gertrude Vanzant Woods. Mrs. Dorothy worked in the sewing plant for many years, and her love for sewing continued long after her job at the sewing plant ended. Mrs. Yarbrough also loved to read, and she was known by many as the librarian at the Blountsville Public Library. Dorothy dedicated many years to her work at the library and she enjoyed it greatly. Mrs. Yarbrough...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: R.B. Waldrop

R.B. Waldrop, age 97 of Lynn, passed away at his residence on July 20, 2022. R.B. was born on February 9, 1925, in Winston County, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held on Saturday, July 23rd at 4:00pm. Burial will follow in Lynn City Cemetery. Vance Hutton will officiate. R.B. is survived by his daughters: Donna (Charles) Smith, Lavon (James) Pruitt, Vickie Waldrop; grandchildren: Amy (Brian) Lawson, Amanda (Greg) Carusone, April Smith-Spencer, Seth Smith, Chad (Hillary) Smith, Jennifer (Bart) Shannon, Jamie (Jonathan) Layman, Wendy (Lamar) Smith, Zane (Amber) Wideman, great grandchildren: Garrison Mays, Halle Strong, Madeline Smith, Megan (Trey) Dennis, Charlee Spencer, Cailyn, Caralee, and Colton Smith, Parker, and Carter Shannon, Pruitt, and Nella Layman, Luke, and Rachel Smith, Gavin, and Ethan Wideman; great great grandchild: Tripp Dennis; sister: Ruth Farris; and brother: Robert Waldrop. He was preceded in death by his wife: Nell Tittle Waldrop; daughter: Carol Garrison; son-in-law: Hoyt Garrison; parents: Ruben Aaron and Ora Bell Cofield Waldrop; siblings: Russell Waldrop, Aaron Waldrop, and Janice Wright.
LYNN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Norman “Terk” Eugene Browder

Norman “Terk” Eugene Browder, age 65, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at UAB Palliative Care. He was born Sunday, July 22, 1956, in Ohio to Paul and Bonnie Browder. He was preceded in death by his wife: Virginia Browder; parents; five brothers; and one sister. Survivors include his daughter: Shandra (Justin) Compton; granddaughter: Eden Compton; brother: Tyke Browder; adopted daughters: Kristan Turney and Tesla Norwood; nephew: Scott Browder; niece: Annette Russell; sister-in-law: Becky Browder; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Elsie H. Brewer

Elsie H. Brewer, age 81 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Elsie was born on June 24, 1941, in Miami, Florida. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Littleville Cemetery. Elsie is survived by her daughters: Robin Frazier, Suzette Johnson (Hardy), Jackey Guyton, Pennie Mitchell (Reece); son: Buddy Edwards (Rhonda); grandchildren: Jason Moody, Matt Moody, Candice Edwards, Justin Edwards, Christy Defoor, Keela Hopson, “Bubba” David Hopson, Brandon Edwards, and Wesley Johnson; great grandchildren: Jayden Hopson, Dexter Taylor, Conner Defoor, Camber Defoor, Dean Liam Hopson, Zetta Edwards, Kimber Edwards, Tyler Moody, Haley Moody, Hannah Moody, Maddie Brooke Moody, and Brodie Scott Moody. She was preceded in death by her parents: Warren William Holt and Elsie Nancy Davis Holt; husband: Buddy Stevens Edwards; sisters: Wanda Stephens, Hazel Goddard, Helen Wood, and Lois Smith; great grandson: Bubba David Wayne Hopson Jr.; and son-in-law: Jimmy Frazier.
HALEYVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Virginia Thomas Gunter
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of July 20

Funeral service for Virginia Stringer Green, 93, was held Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Dobbs and Bro. Cecil Berry officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in New Center Cemetery. Mrs. Green died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 28, 1929, in Morgan County to Marvin Roth Lorance and Annie Mae Berry Lorance. She was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, in the spooling department, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking and was a long-time member of New Friendship Baptist Church before moving to Decatur and after attending First Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Hubert Stringer and Elbert Green, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include daughter, Shirley Stringer (Schrimsher) Parker, Decatur; son, William Gary Stringer, Hartselle; sister, Fran Bishop, Decatur; grandchildren, Chris Schrimsher (Cammie) and April Williams (Joel); three great grandchildren, Hillary, Holden and Elizabeth Pallbearers were Chris Schrimsher, Joel Williams, Michael Dobbs, Johnny Cook and Steve Dobbs.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Stacy Dion Edwards

Stacy Dion Edwards, age 46 of Hanceville passed away at his home on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on June 24, 1976, to Terry Dion Edwards and Beckie Ann Chapman Edwards. He was preceded in death by his parents. Stacy is survived by his daughters: Raegan Elizabeth Edwards and Samantha “Samee” Edwards; mother of his children: Rachel (Nick) Kelsoe; brother: Alan Edwards; nieces: Brittney Wood and Lexi Edwards; a host of great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 4:00 PM with Randall Walker officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time on Saturday. Private graveside services will be held later. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Edwards Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Davidson Tolbert

Carolyn Davidson Tolbert, 84 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on February 24, 1938, in Birmingham, Alabama to Daniel Curtis Shealy and Carrie Lee McCarty Shealy. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11:00am to 12:00 noon at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where a memorial service will be at noon. Johnny Douglas will officiate. Carolyn is survived by her daughters: Robin Davidson Caine and her husband Bob, Lori Davidson Weaver and her husband Gary, and Tracy Davidson Snoddy and her husband Jason; grandchildren: Meredith Little, Rachel Little, Nathan Pullen, Amy Pullen, Sarah Pullen-Hendrix, Emily Pullen, Kristen Douglas, and Elizabeth Bomer; great grandchild: Lorelie Floyd; sister: Betty Sharon “Sherry” Snoddy; brother: Charles Frank Shealy; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Bill Davidson and Bill Tolbert.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Raven Nicole Wall Burks

Raven Nicole Wall Burks, 34, of Cullman passed from this life on July 19, 2022, at her residence in Cullman.  She was born November 24, 1987, to Shelia Whited.  She was a great daughter and a loving mother and sister. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother: Helen Wheeler; grandparents: Joann & Daniel Bobicz & Helen Campbell; and her aunt: Lilly Stroughton. Mrs. Burks is survived by her husband: Cornelius Burks; mother: Shelia Whited (Philip Paolucci), father: Heath Whited; husband: Cornelius Burks; sons: Tristen Thompson, Eli Wall; daughter: Nevaeh Wall; sisters: Stephanie Whited Miller (Philip), Kimberly Whited; niece: Anecca Haris; nephew: Izaih Harris; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Steven Eugene Kent

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Steven Eugene Kent, 52, of Cullman. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.  Mr. Kent passed away July 16, 2022.  He was born September 27, 1969, to Howard Eugene Kent and Karen Elaine Bailey Kent.  He is survived by his mother, Karen (Larry) Hagemore; father: Howard Kent; special friend: Joanie Riggs; aunt and uncle: Kenneth & Melissa Bailey; cousin: Melissa Bailey; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Terry Melton

Terry Melton, age 62 of Hanceville passed away at Cullman Regional Medical Center on July 16, 2022. He was born in Jefferson County, Alabama on February 15, 1960, to Earl Melton, Jr. and Janice Albers Melton. Terry was a faithful member of the Union Hill Church of Christ. He loved God and his family wholeheartedly and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing with his grandchildren. He will be enormously missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Janice Melton. He is survived by his wife: Susan Melton; children: Nathan (Kaylee) Melton and Lauren Melton; grandchildren: Raelyn Henderson, Lillian Henderson and Brilee Melton; sisters: Sandra (Joel) Brant and Jennifer Hall; a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Josh Kraft officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service on Wednesday. Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Melton, Mark Black, Joel Brant, Mike Cornelius, Jim Gormley, Drew Manley. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Melton Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny Joe Mickle

Danny Joe Mickle, 64, of Hanceville, passed from this life on July 18, 2022, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center.  He was born October 17, 1957, to Chester Pete & Shelba Jean Fowler Mickle.  A memorial service will be planned and announced by the family. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mickle family. Mr. Mickle was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Pete & Shelba Jean Fowler Mickle; and his brother, Doug Mickle. He is survived by his daughters: April Imler & Amber Wallace; his son: Daniel Mickle; stepchildren: Chuck Langseth and Kemberlee Johnson; his sister: Dana Mickle Willingham; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
AL.com

15 Alabama restaurants that have stood the test of time

Any restaurant that makes it 10 years is huge success. Twenty years, and it’s practically an institution. That qualifies for some sort of hall of fame. And here in Alabama, we are blessed with quite a number of classic restaurants that have not only persevered for decades but continue to remain relevant today.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Myra Gail Henderson Hendrix

Myra Gail Henderson Hendrix, of Holly Pond, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on August 19, 1944, to William Emery and Doris Scott Henderson. Myra worked in the office administration field for many years, and she was a member of Holly Pond First United Methodist Church. She liked flowers, and she also enjoyed reading. But what made Myra happiest was to talk! Myra could talk to anyone about anything. She loved to socialize and making a new friend brought her joy. As a lifetime resident of the Holly...
HOLLY POND, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 481 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CALHOUN CHAMBERS CHEROKEE CHILTON CLAY CLEBURNE COOSA DALLAS ELMORE ETOWAH FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LEE MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS RANDOLPH SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, ALEXANDER CITY, ALICEVILLE, ANNISTON, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BIRMINGHAM, BRENT, CARROLLTON, CENTRE, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, COLUMBIANA, DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW, FAYETTE, GADSDEN, GREENSBORO, HALEYVILLE, HAMILTON, HEFLIN, HOOVER, JACKSONVILLE, JASPER, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, MARION, MILLBROOK, MOODY, MOUNDVILLE, ONEONTA, OPELIKA, PELHAM, PELL CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, SULLIGENT, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TUSCALOOSA, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, VERNON, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Horse Power and Mule Power

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a few common phrases you hear often like ‘stubborn as a mule’ or ‘I feel the need for speed.’ In Cullman County, Ed Green knows both. The mule is Matilda. Even when she acts like she’s not doing much, Ed says she’s thinking, “They’re very analytical. The think a lot about what they do before the do it, where a horse is a fight or flight animal and it’s usually flight, but a mule will think things over. That’s why people think a lot of times they’re stubborn but they’re actually being analytical about it. She’s in retirement. After she dropped out of school she went into retirement. I think everybody needs a mule for humility.”
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South 2022 update

CULLMAN, Ala. – Shane Quick, founder of Cullman’s premier music event Rock the South (RTS), has lived and learned with each of the festival’s passing years, seeking to improve the “Biggest Party in the South” with the experience gained through the successes and the failures.   RTS 2022 will be held Aug. 5-6 at 1872 County Road 469, known locally as the York Farm property, its home since its migration from Heritage Park in 2019. Traffic plans are unchanged from 2021.  Quick took time to address some of the concerns from last year’s two-day event, including the dust storms and muddy mayhem potential.  In...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy