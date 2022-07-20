Obituary: George Edward Gunter Jr.

Funeral services for George Edward Gunter Jr. originally from Bremen, AL will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 21st at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Daniel Gann will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Dorsey Creek Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation for the public will be from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Gunter was born on May 6, 1988, in Jasper, Alabama to George Edward Gunter Sr. and Sheila Busby-Gunter. He died at the age of 34 on July 17, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama. George had one of the most loving and outgoing personalities. He always had a smile on his face. To know George, you would quickly learn the love he had for his family and Auburn Football.

Survivors include his fiancé, John Tolbert; father: George Edward Gunter Sr. (Rachel); brothers: Roman Gunter and Mikeal Lanier; sisters: Kimberly Gunter (Briana) and Miranda Gunter; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Sheila Gunter; brother: Draik Lanier; grandparents: Virginia & Thomas Gunter, Wayne & Edna Busby, and step-grandmother: Linda Busby.