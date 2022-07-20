Louisiana State Police investigate in-custody death in East Feliciana Parish

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was behind bars at the East Feliciana Parish Jail passed away Tuesday (July 19) while in custody, and the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Bureau of Investigations has been called upon to investigate his death.

LSP says it was shortly after 12 noon when the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office informed them of 42-year-old Jamie Wisham’s death while in custody, and requested an official investigation.

Wisham had been arrested over the weekend, on Saturday, July 16, and was still behind bars Tuesday, when he appeared to be suffering from a medical problem.

Due to his condition, Wisham was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

LSP says additional information related to the case will be released as it continues to investigate Wisham’s death.