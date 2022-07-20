Sources: COO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment resigns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A key executive in Tepper Sports & Entertainment has resigned from the organization, according to CSL’s Will Kunkel.
Chief Operating Officer Mark Hart resigned Monday.
This resignation comes just a few months after TSE’s CEO, Nick Kelly, stepped away.PREVIOUS | Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO resigns, Panthers announce
Hart’s departure is now the latest on the list of key employees leaving TSE since the new year.
Tom Glick, the former Panthers’ president, additionally stepped aside in February.PREVIOUS | Panthers name new team president with Tom Glick stepping aside
Hart's departure comes after the failed Panthers practice facility and new team HQ in Rock Hill.
