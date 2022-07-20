ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Heather Mizeur wins Democratic nomination for Congressional District 1

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Heather Mizeur has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. Unofficial results show that Mizeur received 69% of the votes, with opponent R. David Harden taking 31%...

