Argentinian Soccer Player Struck Down By Projectile Fish

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
 2 days ago

An Argentinian soccer player was struck in the face by a fish thrown by a rival fan during a Primera Division match Monday in Buenos Aires.

A video of the bizarre incident went viral on social media. The player, Independiente forward Leandro Fernandez, fell to the ground and was checked by a medical team before returning to play.

To add insult to injury, the rival team, Racing Club, won the match.

Primera Division is Argentina’s top football division. The two teams have a long-held rivalry and history of clashes between supporters, with their stadiums just a few hundred yards apart.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
