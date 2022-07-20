Argentinian Soccer Player Struck Down By Projectile Fish
An Argentinian soccer player was struck in the face by a fish thrown by a rival fan during a Primera Division match Monday in Buenos Aires.
A video of the bizarre incident went viral on social media. The player, Independiente forward Leandro Fernandez, fell to the ground and was checked by a medical team before returning to play.
To add insult to injury, the rival team, Racing Club, won the match.
Primera Division is Argentina’s top football division. The two teams have a long-held rivalry and history of clashes between supporters, with their stadiums just a few hundred yards apart.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
