Little People, Big World’s Amy and Matt Roloff Go Head-to-Head in Finale Over the Sale of Family Farm: ‘You Went Crazy’

TLC (2)

Going out with a bang! Amy Roloff and ex-husband Matt Roloff did not see eye-to-eye during the season 23 finale of Little People, Big World — especially when it came to the sale of a part of Roloff Farms.

The former couple, who split in 2015, faced off against one another during the Tuesday, July 19, episode after Matt, 60, revealed that their 32-year-old twin sons, Jeremy and Zach Roloff, had chosen not to buy part of their family farm. News broke in May that Matt had listed 16 acres of the more than 100-acre Hillsboro, Oregon, property.

During the Tuesday finale, Amy, 57, confessed that she found herself “biting her tongue” with her ex-spouse over the topic of selling off the land to someone other than their kids.

“I think you went crazy or something,” Amy told Matt after he explained that the boys wouldn’t agree to his purchase terms. “I don’t know the details of the negotiation with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that.” (Zach claimed May that his dad’s comments about why he and Jeremy opted out of buying the land were “misguided and false.”)

The matriarch — who also shares Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25, with Matt — noted that her former husband created a “hornets’ nest” with the way he handled the sale. (Amy, for her part, sold Matt her portion of the land during their 2016 divorce.)

The California native claimed during the show that the twins were upset that the property has shrunk and that he was only thinking of all their kids when he chose to put part of the acreage up on the market.

“The good news is, there is 93 acres for this family,” Matt told his ex, to which Amy responded, “No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It’s not part of the family anymore.”

The duo continued to butt heads as they discussed the controversial topic, with Amy coming to her children’s defense. Matt, however, alleged that the kids were given a deal that was “basically half off” before he chose to put part of the land up for sale to the public.

While pleading his case, Matt said it is the “feeling of entitlement that ruins” how the family works together on the pumpkin farm. He further insisted that the kids appear to have “expectations that they are getting [the property] for free [and] not doing the work.”

The twosome agreed to disagree on the subject before Amy told viewers that Matt doesn’t take any ownership in the tension that has come from the land drama. “What we view as Roloff Farms is no more,” she added during her confessional.

The finale ended with a title screen that read, “Three days after this conversation the real estate company dropped off the ‘For Sale sign.”

Amy exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that there is a part of her “probably regrets that I should have bought Matt out of the farmhouse property.” She added: “I think I will always miss that space.”

Zach, on the other hand, revealed during a May episode of the TLC show that while speaking with his father about a possible purchase of the family land “things did not go well.” Matt, for his part, claimed during the episode that “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!