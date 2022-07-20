ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

How Penn State breaks through in 2022: These 7 Nittany Lions must take charge

echo-pilot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State football has more to prove than anyone in the Big Ten this fall. From James Franklin's new, big contract to rebounding from two surprising, subpar seasons on the field to showing it cannot just battle Ohio State but finally defeat the Buckeyes. Of course, the Nittany Lions...

www.echo-pilot.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Penn State Football: 3 Biggest Questions facing James Franklin

Penn State Football is looking to rebound after two lackluster seasons. James Franklin and his decisions are coming to a head. We all know the record of the Penn State Football program the last two seasons. 11-11, as average as you can be. Sure the 2020 season was played under once-in-a-lifetime circumstances. But, James Franklin and Penn State weren’t the only teams playing with those restrictions.
PENN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Judge makes public search warrants involving Penn State student crime victims after university had them sealed

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. UPDATE: Several hours after this story was published, Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest ordered...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
WTAJ

Bellefonte intersection causes borough to request PennDOT study

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One intersection in Bellefonte is causing safety concerns for residents. Now, the borough is taking action. The borough is requesting that PennDOT complete a study for the addition of a traffic light near the intersection of Zion Road and South Parkview Boulevard. Borough Manager Ralph Stewart said residents are concerned […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

U-Haul crash leads to DUI arrest for Altoona man, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly crashing a U-Haul into another car, fleeing, and being found with open cans of Mike’s Hard alcoholic beverages. According to Altoona Police, they were called about a man in a U-Haul hitting the back of someone’s car and then fleeing the scene just […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Speed Display placed in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. The speed display board was placed on Wednesday, July 20 on Route 144. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
WTAJ

One arrested after weekend stabbing in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a number of witnesses told police he stabbed another man over the weekend in the city. Police arrested 39-year-old Gordon Perry after they were called to a stabbing on the 1800 block of Pleasant Valley Blvd. at around 5 a.m. July 17. When police arrived, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cresson woman busted with meth, heroin in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A large amount of drugs are off the streets of Logan Township following an early morning drug bust. On Tuesday, July 19 at around 2:30 a.m. a vehicle was spotted by an officer at the Quick and Eazy car wash in the Greenwood section of Altoona. They noted that it […]
ALTOONA, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring The Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike Near Breezewood PA

Suppose you've wanted to get off the beaten path and explore a former highway. In that case, visiting the 13-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Breezewood, Pennsylvania, might be the ideal excursion. Though this highway is no longer in use, it is still open to the public. Visiting during fall or summer is recommended, as the scenery is beautiful then.
BREEZEWOOD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#These 7 Nittany Lions#Ohio State#Buckeyes#The Nittany Lions
WTAJ

Duo busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo was busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona just days after the alleged supplier for one of them was arrested. Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Noah Hess and 22-year-old Mackenzie Chaney after both came into the city June 10, reportedly to deal heroin with an informant. According to police, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Fake money going around in Elk County, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — St. Marys police are warning business owners of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the community. Police said the bills are marked “for motion picture purposes” on the front and back of the bills and have been used to make purchases throughout Elk County. Anyone with information on […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
State College

Ferguson Township Supervisor Resigns

Ferguson Township is looking for a new member of its Board of Supervisors. Ward 2 Supervisor Hilary Caldwell submitted her resignation to fellow supervisors and Township Manager Centrice Martin on July 8 because she has moved outside of the ward and is no longer eligible to serve. The remaining four supervisors formally accepted her resignation during Tuesday night’s meeting.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman racks up charges after assaulting officers, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after drugs were found in her bag and then doubling down to assault police while in a holding cell, officers report. Juliet Hampton, 35, was found outside of the UPMC Altoona emergency department yelling and arguing with a man at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
PhillyBite

Visiting The Haunted Cresson Sanatorium

One of Pennsylvania's most haunted destinations is the Cresson Sanatorium. This historic institution includes several buildings, including the hospital, sanatorium, and End of Life Building. Visitors can explore the grounds independently or join a tour guided by ghost hunters. Visiting the haunted sanatorium requires advance reservations through Ghost Hunts USA. You can reserve a spot online or through their Facebook page.
BRADDOCK, PA
beltmag.com

Breezewood, Pennsylvania: The Most American Place on Earth

The meme-able turnpike is a nexus of American culture. Just a bit over thirty miles above the Mason-Dixon Line, where South kisses North and the East parts with the West, there is a rare breach in the Interstate Highway System, where motorists traveling I-70—either from or onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike—are forced into an intentionally generated cosmic vortex, an interdimensional portal in the unincorporated non-place of Breezewood, Pennsylvania. This segment of U.S. Route 30 is an awkward, unnecessary, doubled-back stretch of no-man’s land regulated by traffic-lights and lined with the commercial detritus of late capitalist dystopian American neoliberalism. In recent years, a 2008 photo of the strip has been immortalized in meme form, though even more official channels recognize how dystopian the place is, with the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation noting that “Many a motorist… after giving thanks to a higher authority for their blessings, has asked a lower authority to ensure a very warm spot in the afterlife for the highway engineers who conceived this design.”
BREEZEWOOD, PA
PhillyBite

Hiking The 1,000 Steps In Huntingdon County

If you're interested in a family hike, the 1,000 Steps in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, are a perfect option. They are relatively short and feature a gravel parking area. There's no parking fee and no permit required to hike the trail. At the top, the trail leads to Shorb's Summit, offering great views of Huntingdon, PA, and the surrounding towns. Along the way, you'll see the remains of a quarry, including crumbling buildings and ruins. You can hike this trail directly north or take a loop that includes the loop.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy