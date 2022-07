HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, a Milton man was eastbound on a motorcycle on Interstate 10 in the inside lane when he began to travel onto the shoulder. The motorcycle started to tip, throwing the man off.

