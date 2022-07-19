Bormann, Caden Mark, Infant

Memorial services for Scott Helle, 57, formerly of Humboldt, will be held Sunday, July 24th at 1:30p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Visitation will be from 12:30 until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Olaf Cemetery, Bode. The Mason-Lindhart Funeral...
Francis “Dean” Fetters, age 75 of Humboldt, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services are currently pending. Arrangements are being handled by Lentz Funeral Home of Humboldt.
Memorial Services for Judy Shelgren, 81, of Humboldt, will be held Saturday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Humboldt. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Indian Mound Cemetery, Humboldt. The Mason-Lindhart Funeral &...
