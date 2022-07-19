Bormann, Caden Mark, Infant

Memorial services for Scott Helle, 57, formerly of Humboldt, will be held Sunday, July 24th at 1:30p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Visitation will be from 12:30 until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Olaf Cemetery, Bode. The Mason-Lindhart Funeral...

HUMBOLDT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO