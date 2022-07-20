ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dream Come True': McKinney Teen Wins Wimbledon Girls Title, Honored by City Council

By Meredith Yeomans
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe is just 16 years old and has already earned a major achievement in her young career. Liv Hovde, of McKinney, is the 2022 Wimbledon Girls' Singles winner. She's only the second American girl to do that in 30 years, and just the 14th American in history to bring home the...

