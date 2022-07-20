ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Severe storm knocks down trees, damages homes in Spartanburg Co.

By Robert Cox
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Severe storms rolled through Spartanburg County late Tuesday afternoon, knocking down trees and causing damage to some homes.

According to the Boiling Springs Fire Department, one home was hit by a falling tree on Lister Court.

Two houses caught fire after they were struck by lightning. Both suffered minimal damage, the fire department said.

Highway 9 was closed for a short time after power lines fell across the road.

Around 1,300 Duke Energy customers were without power following the storms. It could take several hours for power to be restored to all areas.

At least two crashes happened due to the storm.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from one of the crashes.

Comments / 1

