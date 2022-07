B‘Ivory LaMarr, the attorney representing the family of the little Black girls who were ignored at Sesame Place, has revealed more details behind the shocking incident. During an interview with TMZ Wednesday, LaMarr told the outlet that one of the little girls who interacted with Rosita at the Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, has been traumatized by the incident. She’s now isolating herself with her grandmother and close family to stay away from the public eye and recover.

LANGHORNE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO