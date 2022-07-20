ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxtang, PA

Paxtang votes to outsource fire services to Swatara Township

 2 days ago
PAXTANG, Pa. — The room was heated at Tuesday night’s borough meeting in Paxtang. After 18 months of discussions, the borough's council unanimously voted to repeal its fire services and move coverage responsibilities to Swatara Township. “I’m very confident it’s the correct decision, but I am very...

Related
lebtown.com

County officials continue to fill open workforce positions

Ongoing efforts by Lebanon County officials to fill open job positions are paying dividends. Once down by nearly 150 positions from its approximate workforce of 700, the employment rolls have turned the tide with over 600 individuals now employed by the county. “The trend, overall, is good,” Robert Phillips, chairman...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Emergency pipe replacement to begin on Route 23 in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing an emergency pipe replacement next week on Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) in Lancaster County. The pipe that is being replaced is located between Running Pump Road and Route 741, located in East Hempfield Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT planning to replace Maclay Street bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Deteriorating bridges are a big concern in Pennsylvania, especially after the collapse in Pittsburgh earlier this year. PennDOT is working to fix them, including The Maclay Street bridge right by the Farm Show in Harrisburg. Tuesday night, taxpayers got to comment on proposed plans to...
HARRISBURG, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Continues Commitment to Water Infrastructure with $269 Million Investment in 10 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Route 30 near Route 222 reopens in Lancaster County

Route 30 has reopened in Lancaster County after it was briefly shut down Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Route 30 were closed between New Holland Avenue and Route 222 north. Again, the road is now open. Stay with WGAL for updates on this breaking story. Remember, you can always...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to overnight Harrisburg crash

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office responded to an early Thursday crash at a Harrisburg city intersection, dispatch said. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at 17th and Regina streets, according to Dauphin County dispatchers. Dispatchers said no one was transported from the scene with injuries. WGAL reported the crash...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Holland Police investigating theft of two motorcycles

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in New Holland, Lancaster County are looking for the suspect they say stole two motorcycles on July 18. According to police, the theft occurred between midnight and 6 a.m on Monday, July 18. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
Politics
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced for pharmacy robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kenrick Groover-Floyd of Harrisburg was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a 2019 pharmacy robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kenrick...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

City of Harrisburg Receiving Public Comments on Ways to Spend COVID Money

>City of Harrisburg Receiving Public Comments on Best Ways to Spend COVID Money. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg leaders are discussing the best ways to spend the latest round of COVID money that'll be coming soon from the federal government. The public has until July 29th to give their input into what projects should be funded. The city has to submit its application to the state by August 1st. There's a little over 54-million available for the entire Commonwealth for the third round of money, which comes from the Community Development Block Grant - CARES program.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County hotels face staffing shortages

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Visitors are returning to Lancaster County despite the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring gas prices, but that's putting a bigger strain on hotels and inns facing staffing shortages. Bird-in-Hand Family Inn used to have its pick of applicants – more than half a dozen per job...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County Police launch 'Project Lifesaver'

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A new program was launched in York County on Thursday. The York County Sheriff's Office and the York County District Attorney's Office joined together in partnership with Project Lifesaver International. The main goal of Project Lifesaver is to provide a timely response to save lives...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Report Released On State Of PA Elections

HARRISBURG – The Chairman of the House State Government Committee has released a report on the state of PA’s electoral process. York County Rep. Seth Grove says two years after taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf decertified all voting machines, leaving counties scrambling to cover costs to replace them. That says Grove put us on a slippery path for further tinkering with the election process, causing confusion for voters and chaos at the polls in each election since then. The report found many of the issues faced by voters and counties are because Wolf failed to compromise on policies in the Voting Rights Protection Act, which would have improved the election process. As June 30 marked the one-year anniversary of the governor’s veto of House Bill 1300, Grove developed an interim report to provide a brief summary of that legislation, as well as an overview of ongoing updates on the problematic state of election administration in PA; continued issues experienced by voters and counties; and sustained efforts by the House Republican Caucus to seek an agreement on election reform. Y.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
